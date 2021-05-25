FIFA 21 Eredivisie TOTS cards revealed: Malen, Koopmeiners, more - Dexerto

EA SPORTS announced FIFA 21’s Eredivisie Team of the Season (TOTS) in Ultimate Team, and it’s packed with talent, including Teun Koopmeiners, Donyell Malen, Dušan Tadić, and more.

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season promotion is well underway, with squads from Bundesliga, the English Premier League, Serie A, Spanish La Liga, and the fan-voted “Community” team already sharing the limelight.

Now, it’s time for the Eredivisie to shine. And despite being less prevalent than some of the bigger leagues, the squad has some lethal cards with crazy stats in all positions. Let’s take a look at who they are.

FIFA 21 Eredivisie TOTS cards revealed

GK: Remiko Pasveer (85)

LB: Philipp Max (87)

CB: Daley Blind (88)

CB: Riechedly Bazoer (86)

RB: Denzel Dumfries (89)

CDM: Teun Koopmeiners (91)

LW: Dušan Tadić (90)

RW: Steven Berghuis (89)

CAM: Davy Klaassen (87)

ST: Donyell Malen (90)

ST: Georgios Giakoumakis (88)

FIFA 21 Eredivisie TOTS Antony Objectives Card

In addition to the main Eredivisie TOTS squad, there’s also a TOTS Objectives card for Ajax’s super-fast winger, Antony.

Here’s a list of all the objectives you’ll need to complete to unlock his card and the rewards you’ll get along the way.

FIFA 21 Eredivisie TOTS Antony in-game stats

FIFA 21 Eredivisie TOTS Antony Objectives & Rewards

Venomous Volley

Score a volley in three separate matches (minimum Professional difficulty)

Reward: Gold Pack

Double Delight

Score two goals in two separate matches using Brazilian players (minimum World Class difficulty)

Reward: 75+ Rated Player

Crossing Class

Assist with a cross in three separate matches with at least five Eredivisie players in your starting XI (minimum Professional difficulty)

Reward: Premium Gold Pack

Skilled Scorer

Score in seven wins using players with minimum four-star skill moves (minimum World Class difficulty)

Reward: Electrum Players Pack

FIFA 21’s Eredivisie TOTS line-up might not get as much attention as some of the bigger leagues, but don’t let that fool you. The cards are absolutely insane, especially the additional objectives one, which has 99 pace.

FIFA 21's Eredivisie TOTS line-up might not get as much attention as some of the bigger leagues, but don't let that fool you. The cards are absolutely insane, especially the additional objectives one, which has 99 pace.

And the best part is, the Team of the Season promotion isn't done yet. There's still more to come.