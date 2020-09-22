FIFA 21 demo canceled: EA explain why they scrapped franchise tradition

EA SPORTS have announced they will not be releasing a FIFA 21 demo this year, despite the publisher’s tradition of dropping a ‘try-before-you-buy’ tester for the football title ahead of every modern release in the FIFA franchise.

The shock decision not to ship an early demonstration version of the 2020 game is due, in part, to EA’s crunch-time rush on getting the main game ready. The team will be focusing on FIFA 21’s final development steps, EA revealed.

“We aren’t releasing a demo for FIFA 21,” the publishers announced on Sep 21. “Instead we’ve made the decision to focus our development team’s time on delivering the best full game experience for current and next-gen consoles.”

FIFA 21 will still have a form of early access, however; players will be able to get their hands on the 2020 release ten days early through EA Play.

The demo’s cancellation comes after FIFA 21 was already delayed multiple times behind the scenes in the build-up to release.

The new FIFA title was originally penned in for a September release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It was held back due to development problems caused by the ongoing global pandemic.

EA’s decision to can the FIFA 21 demo marks the first time in the franchise’s modern history that it will launch without a tester version. FIFA’s trial demos are usually made available three to four weeks before the official title release date.

FIFA demos give players the chance to play kick-offs matches with some of the highest-rated clubs. Last year players could choose between Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Tottenham, and Borussia Dortmund.

The 2020 demo may have been canceled, but FIFA 21’s early access model ⁠— which recently was renamed to “EA Play” ⁠— is still full steam ahead.

FIFA fans can access the title over a week early through EA Play, and have 10 hours to play the full game. EA Play is expected to be released on October 1.