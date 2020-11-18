FIFA 21 David Beckham edition confirmed: How to get free ICON card - Dexerto

EA SPORTS and David Beckham have finally confirmed the worst kept secret in FIFA 21, that he will be added to the game in what he’s advertising as a new Beckham edition of the title.

The football legend took his success from Manchester United and turned it into mass fame like nobody had achieved before, setting the standard for English players today to move to other countries to continue their development.

During his successful career, he played for many of the world’s top clubs after leaving Manchester – including LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and more.

Now, in 2020, he’s one of the key figures behind Inter Miami in the MLS – and also, apparently, the next FIFA 21 cover star.

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition revealed

The news was announced on November 18, when he posted an image to his Instagram page. This announcement follows the discovery of his game face as part of Update 5, which rolled out just a day before on consoles.

He said: “23 years later… so proud to be back on the cover,” posting an image of him in the FIFA 21 cover art.

Soon after, EA followed up with a promotional video on Twitter, confirming a new special card could be unlocked by players.

Beckham. Is. BACK 🙏 Play #FIFA21 by January 15, 2021 and get David Beckham in FUT and VOLTA 🔥🔥 Learn more 👉 https://t.co/Q3SaqfUxsz pic.twitter.com/9vmy8Kt7hx — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 18, 2020

What is the FIFA 21 David Beckham edition?

There’s a new FIFA 21 David Beckham Edition link on the UK website for the game, which will celebrate not only the story of his career but also the move over to next-generation consoles as well.

How to get FIFA 21 David Beckham ICON card

There has been talk for some time about whether or not the 100 ICON cards for FUT 21 would be extended by another major player from the world of football. Now, we know Beckham is the next big name to join the pack.

To get his special card in-game, simply follow these steps.

Load up FIFA 21. Play the game between now and January 15, 2021. Receive the Beckham card as an untradeable special card in Ultimate Team. Receive the Beckham Groundbreaker in VOLTA Football.

Leaked Beckham ICON cards and stats

A few leaked Ultimate Team screenshots showed Beckham’s supposed stats in-game, and while the card shown off in the advertising is actually an 86-rated, it could upgrade over time.

Here’s how the leaks shaped up.

Also @EASPORTSFIFA hope these aren’t the stats… if Prime Figo is 92 PAC no way Prime Becks isn’t at least 85 PAC. pic.twitter.com/pYneBIs41A — The Boi 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@ChuBoi) November 18, 2020

Les stats de #Beckham sont incroyable regarder ses 3 cartes 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lGBFNKyWil — Rivage Dizo (@DizoGaming) November 18, 2020

Nothing has been confirmed in terms of having Beckham’s card upgrade over time. In terms of official information, the website states: “Play FIFA 21 by January 15th 2021 and starting December 15th, you’ll receive an untradeable, one-of-a-kind David Beckham Item to add to your dream squad in FUT – celebrating the legendary English midfielder’s LaLiga debut for Real Madrid in the 03/04 season.

“Plus, take Beckham back to the street as a Groundbreaker in VOLTA FOOTBALL.”