 FIFA 21 David Beckham edition confirmed: How to get free ICON card - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition confirmed: How to get free ICON card

Published: 18/Nov/2020 15:45 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 16:12

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 David Beckham edition
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS and David Beckham have finally confirmed the worst kept secret in FIFA 21, that he will be added to the game in what he’s advertising as a new Beckham edition of the title. 

The football legend took his success from Manchester United and turned it into mass fame like nobody had achieved before, setting the standard for English players today to move to other countries to continue their development.

During his successful career, he played for many of the world’s top clubs after leaving Manchester – including LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and more.

Now, in 2020, he’s one of the key figures behind Inter Miami in the MLS – and also, apparently, the next FIFA 21 cover star.

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition revealed

The news was announced on November 18, when he posted an image to his Instagram page. This announcement follows the discovery of his game face as part of Update 5, which rolled out just a day before on consoles.

He said: “23 years later… so proud to be back on the cover,” posting an image of him in the FIFA 21 cover art.

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 David Beckham Edition is being teased online.

Soon after, EA followed up with a promotional video on Twitter, confirming a new special card could be unlocked by players.

What is the FIFA 21 David Beckham edition?

There’s a new FIFA 21 David Beckham Edition link on the UK website for the game, which will celebrate not only the story of his career but also the move over to next-generation consoles as well.

FIFA 21 David Beckham edition
EA SPORTS
The David Beckham edition can be seen on the EA website already.

How to get FIFA 21 David Beckham ICON card

There has been talk for some time about whether or not the 100 ICON cards for FUT 21 would be extended by another major player from the world of football. Now, we know Beckham is the next big name to join the pack.

To get his special card in-game, simply follow these steps.

  1. Load up FIFA 21.
  2. Play the game between now and January 15, 2021.
  3. Receive the Beckham card as an untradeable special card in Ultimate Team.
  4. Receive the Beckham Groundbreaker in VOLTA Football.

Leaked Beckham ICON cards and stats

A few leaked Ultimate Team screenshots showed Beckham’s supposed stats in-game, and while the card shown off in the advertising is actually an 86-rated, it could upgrade over time.

Here’s how the leaks shaped up.

Nothing has been confirmed in terms of having Beckham’s card upgrade over time. In terms of official information, the website states: “Play FIFA 21 by January 15th 2021 and starting December 15th, you’ll receive an untradeable, one-of-a-kind David Beckham Item to add to your dream squad in FUT – celebrating the legendary English midfielder’s LaLiga debut for Real Madrid in the 03/04 season.

“Plus, take Beckham back to the street as a Groundbreaker in VOLTA FOOTBALL.”

 

 

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 8 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 18/Nov/2020 7:51

by Isaac McIntyre
Sadio Mane points above a FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 8 logo.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 8, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

International games are in focus this week, as a number of European squads looked to solidify their spots for Euro 2020. The feel-good story of the weekend was Scotland, who qualified for an international tournament for the first time since making the World Cup in 1998.

In regards to potential in-form cards, there were a number of standout stars; Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, Timo Werner, and Riyad Mahrez all shone this weekend.

Not every domestic competition was on break though either. Shun Nagasawa could well have booked himself a TOTW spot, after scoring a hat-trick against Gamba Osaka in the J1 League early on Saturday evening at Suita City Stadium.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when the newest Team of the Week lineup will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, possible in-form card leaks, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Gini Wijnaldum dances in Liverpool kit in FIFA 21.
EA SPORTS
Gini Wijnaldum is one of a handful of Liverpool stars that shone over the international break.

Team of the Week 8 start time

On November 18, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the eighth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 8 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 8 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 8 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 8 cards slip ⁠— after last week, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 8 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Achraf Hakimi OTW owners will be licking their lips after the Moroccan's performances in the African Cup of Nations.
EA SPORTS
Achraf Hakimi OTW owners will be licking their lips after the Moroccan’s performances in the African Cup of Nations.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 8 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 8 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Yann Sommer – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Marek Rodak – Fulham
  • Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • Philip Max – PSV
  • Harry Maguire – Manchester United
  • Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • Guillermo Maripán –AS Monaco
  • N’golo Kante – Chelsea
  • Orbelin Pineda – Cruz Azul
  • Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool
  • Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
  • Arturo Vidal – Inter Milan
  • Alex Iwobi – Everton 
  • Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
  • Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg
  • Ryan Christie – Celtic
  • Shun Nagasawa –  Vegalta Sendai
  • Michy Batshuayi – Crystal Palace
  • Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas
  • Dejan Kulusevski – Juventus
  • Timo Werner – Chelsea
Harry Maguire could be an outside shout for a spot in TOTW 8.
EA SPORTS
Harry Maguire could be an outside shout for a spot in TOTW 8.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 8. Once we have our hands on the confirmed upgrades we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!