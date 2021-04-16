The biggest FIFA event of the calendar, Team of the Season, is just around the corner ⁠— here’s how to vote in the FIFA 21 Community TOTS, which will be picked by all Ultimate Team players from a pool of star-studded nominees.

Contents

The game’s promotional calendar in FUT is ever-changing, but some events have always been constant; Team of the Season, much like Team of the Week, will always arrive around at the same time – and that’s at the tail-end of the season.

This year, the TOTS promo is penned in to start on Friday, April 23.

EA SPORTS has yet to confirm when the “Community” lineup will be added to FIFA 21, but we’ll likely see player voting open a week out from release.

How to vote

FIFA 21 TOTS voting will ⁠— unlike Team of the Year — be conducted through popular community-hosted websites like Futhead and Futwiz. Just like TOTY, however, all nominees will be revealed on the official EA website ahead of public voting.

To cast your vote, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Load up the Futhead or Futwiz voting pages.

Visit the tab for Team of the Season.

Select the nominees you would like to vote for.

Confirm your vote online and wait for the winners to be announced.

Team of the Season release date & time

This year’s TOTS promo is tipped to begin on Friday, April 23.

According to FIFA 21 leaker “FUTInvest,” there’s a good chance the Community voted lineup could actually kick-start the promo this time around. This lines up with the last few years; FIFA 19 and 20’s promos began with the crowd vote too.

Voting should open a little under a week before the official release. Once fan-polls are complete, the team will drop at 6pm BST on Friday.

No promo next week TOTS starts 23rd April ✅ — FUT Invest (@FUTInvestLeaks) April 11, 2021

All FIFA 21 Community TOTS nominees

EA SPORTS has yet to unveil the Community TOTS nominees.

Last year we saw global superstars like Sergio Busquets, Joe Gomez, Thiago, Wilfred Zaha, Felipe Anderson, and Thibaut Courtois included in the “Community” lineup after being voted in by FUT fans.

The FIFA publishers often go for a mix of real-life world-beaters as well as popular FUT picks. That means we could see stars like Bruno Fernandes and Jack Grealish make it on merit, while Raphael Varane and Timo Werner get nomination nods for their in-game stardom across FIFA 21 so far.

We’ll update this article once the TOTS nominees are officially unveiled.

FIFA 21 Team of the Season card design

The new TOTS design for 2021 has yet to be revealed.

Dexerto expects the super-boosted cards to have a similar design to previous years, with a rich blue background and gold trim, embossed with lightning and the “FUT” logo faded across the back of the player card.

Community TOTS predictions

Coming soon.

Once we’ve got more information, we’ll update this article! Until then, catch all of the Team of the Season news on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.