FIFA 21 cheap beasts predictions | FUT 21 best starter players

FIFA 21 is almost here, which means everyone will be eyeing up the early moves to get their team in place. So, here are a few players who we believe could be cheap beasts in Ultimate Team.

Before the start of every year, FIFA players have an idea of the squad they’d like to build. Some get around to it thanks to pack luck, while others grind through FUT Champs, Squad Battles, and SBCs.

Advertisement

When the Web App and Early Access periods finally release, it’s a scramble to get coins together so that you’re ready to join when the full game is available to everyone.

Though, there are always a few starter players who go under the radar that can be labeled as cheap beasts because of their impressive stats. So, here are a few players who we believe will be helpful early on.

Advertisement

Best cheap goalkeepers in FIFA 21

When it comes to getting a goalkeeper in the early days of FIFA, you typically have to try a few different ones before you settle on a cat.

Ultimately, you don’t want someone who is going to be a liability, so we’ve got a few names who could easily slot into a number of squads thanks to the shot-shopping skills.

Dean Henderson might be the pick of the bunch, but keep an eye on Udinese’ Juan Musso too. The Argentine isn’t far off Henderson’s skills and can easily fit into a few different squad given his nationality and league.

Advertisement

Dean Henderson – 80 – GK, Manchester United

Mathew Ryan – 78 – GK, Brighton and Hove Albion

Miguel Ángel Moyá Rumbo – 78 – GK, Real Sociedad

Juan Musso – 80 – GK, Udinese

FIFA 21 best cheap defenders

In the case of defenders, everyone wants pace. You don’t want to be caught out by a rapid striker who could cause you headaches. Yet, you have to balance it too with someone who can actually defend.

You might not find Dan-Axel Zagadou for a discard price in the early days, but he’s a stellar choice for the backbone of a Bundesliga side. Ike Opara, the MLS star, is finally a gold and is as rapid as ever.

Dan-Axel Zagadou – 79 – CB, Borussia Dortmund

Nico Elvedi – 78 – CB, Borussia Monchengladbach

Bouna Sarr – 77 – RB, Marseille

Ike Opara – 75 – CB, Minnesota United

Best cheap midfielders in FIFA 21

Picking a midfield in the early days depends on what formation you’re playing. You’ll a balance between players who can break through the lines by themselves and others who are just dominant.

Advertisement

Read More: Top 20 highest potential FIFA 21 wonderkids in Career Mode

When it comes to a do it all midfielder, you can’t really look past Corentin Tolisso or Franco Vasquez. They’re both pretty balanced. If you want to kick on a little more, the ever-reliable Max Kruse should go under the radar.

As for wingers, Marcus Thuram is the pick of the bunch with three stats in the 80s, but Daniel Podence is also impressive despite being a 78-overall. Viktor Tsygankov is a quick winger but playing for Dynamo means he might not fit many starter teams.

Renato Sanches – 78 – CM, Lille

Jean-Philippe Gbamin – 78 – CDM, Everton

Max Kruse – 81 – CAM, Union Berlin

Franco Vasquez – 77 – CM, Sevilla

Corentin Tolisso – 80 – CM, Bayern Munich

Viktor Tsygankov – 80 – RM, Dynamo Kiev

Hirving Lozano – 80 – LW, Napoli

Marcus Thuram – 80 – LW, Borussia Monchengladbach

Daniel Podence – 78 – LW, Wolves

FIFA 21 best starter strikers

As for goal scorers, there are always plenty of options. You can take advantage of pace or just bully set pieces with a more physical forward.

For strikers, we’ve got our eye on Franck Ribery – given that he’s got five stars skill and five-star weak foot. Donyell Malen and Michail Antonio are also solid choices thanks to their pace and finishing.

On top of those two, if you want to stretch your budget, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele looks solid – and Hulk is still going strong in China.

Franck Ribery – 81 – CF, Fiorentina

Donyell Malen – 78 – ST, PSV

Moussa Dembele – 81 – ST, Lyon

Hulk – 80 – ST, Shanghai SIPG

Breel Embolo – 79 – ST, Borussia Monchengladbach

Luka Jovic – 80 – ST, Real Madrid

Danny Ings – 80 – ST, Southampton

Neal Maupay – 77 – ST, Brighton and Hove Albion

Once the new FIFA releases, you’ll be able to find more and more helpful tips and guides over on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.