FIFA 21 Career Mode Premier League wage & transfer budgets | Predictions

FIFA 21 is bringing some pretty big changes for Career Mode this year, but the more things change the more they stay the same too; wage budget will always be king in the solo-player management mode. Here’s the full budget list for every Premier League club.

FIFA players love a challenge. Some want to emulate the achievements of Jurgen Klopp and “return Liverpool their perch”. Others are more interested in bottom-to-top challenges, taking upstarts Sheffield to the very pinnacle of England.

In every FIFA 21 Career Mode journey, however, one thing is key ⁠— when you start a Premier League journey for the very first time, you’ll be handed a transfer kitty. This stack of cash can completely decide your FIFA adventure.

The two heavyweight Manchester clubs are always going to offer the most transfer money in the 2020/21 preseason, creating a hefty war chest. You could even sign want-away Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, and chase European glory.

On the other end of the spectrum, promoted Championship clubs like London’s Fulham, or the Premier League’s returned prodigal ‘son’ Leeds may boast a little less in their pockets.

Without further ado, here’s the total budget ⁠— bundled together as transfer money and wage balance ⁠— that each Premier League could wield heading into the 2020/21 season at the start of any FIFA 21 Career Mode save.

FIFA 21 Premier League starting budgets

Arsenal: £72.4m

Aston Villa: £33.6m

Brighton & Hove Albion: £28.2m

Burnley: £22m

Chelsea: £80.1m

Crystal Palace: £30.4m

Everton: £44.9m

Fulham: £19.3m

Leeds United: £18m

Leicester City: £39.6m

Liverpool: £90.6m

Manchester City: £154.9m

Manchester United: £155.8m

Newcastle United: £22.4m

Sheffield United: £15.8m

Southampton: £30.8m

Tottenham Hotspur: £66.9m

West Bromwich Albion: £18.8m

West Ham United: £45.3m

Wolverhampton Wanderers: £37m

Why Career Mode budgets matter in FIFA 21

FIFA 21 players will have to be careful spending their huge Premier League war chests this time around as well. EA SPORTS has promised a new level of “enhanced realism” coming in this year’s release in regards to transfers.

The developers have added “Loan to Buy” offers for the first time in FIFA’s history, as well as optional and mandatory future fees. There are also more options to pull off player swaps too.

Once you have your hands on these new stars, having dropped the cash, FIFA 21 will also let you get “even more in-depth” with how you develop them. This year, players will even be able to “monitor player attribute changes during training.”

Realism is the name of the game in FIFA 21, so make sure you spend your transfer money in a wise fashion to get the most out of every penny! You wouldn’t want to get skinned by crafty Roy Hodgson trying to get Wilf Zaha, would you?

FIFA 21 will be released on Friday, October 9. Champions and Ultimate Edition versions will open three days earlier, on October 6. Some lucky players are also already being invited to the closed beta from now until September 1.