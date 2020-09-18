FIFA 21 best free kick takers confirmed

EA SPORTS have finally announced the best free kick takers in FIFA 21 and while Lionel Messi's inclusion won't raise any eyebrows, there are one or two that may do.

The next flagship football title is hitting the shelves this October with tremendous optimism from the community, who will be hoping gameplay issues that plagued FIFA 20 are rectified this time around.

While not a great deal of information has been dropped on set pieces just yet, having a specialist on the pitch can always prove to be a difference-maker. It's always been that way. After all, you don't want to get a late free kick on the edge of the box and end up with an average player standing over the ball.

There have been some tremendous takers over the years, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, and more. But, who features in the top 10 in FIFA 21? Let's take a look.

Best free kick takers in FIFA 21

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Lionel Messi has been named the single best player in FIFA 21 for dead ball situations.

For the few people in the world wondering why, just go back and watch the footage of his goal versus Liverpool at the Nou Camp two seasons ago. He left Alisson with no chance on the night, and you can expect a whole lot more of that if he's added to your Ultimate Team.

Below is the full top 10 free kick takers, confirmed by an EA SPORTS blog post.

Lionel Messi (94 FK ACC)

Dani Parejo (93 FK ACC)

Miralem Pjanic (92 FK ACC)

Enis Bardhi (91 FK ACC)

Sebastian Giovinco (91 FK ACC)

Shunsuke Nakamura (90 FK ACC)

Neymar Jr (89 FK ACC)

James Ward-Prowse (89 FK ACC)

Robert Skov (89 FK ACC)

Ruslan Malinovskyi (88 FK ACC)

Nakamura makes the top 10

🇯🇵 Celtic legend Shunsuke Nakamura features in the Top 10 best FK takers for #FIFA21



After seeing the top 10 list, you may be wondering if that actually is the same Shunsuke Nakamura who used to grace the park for Celtic between 2005-2009. Well, yes it is.

At 42 years of age, the Japanese international is still kicking about for Yokohama FC and is a 65-rated player in FIFA 21. Don't let the silver card deceive you, though, because clearly he knows what he's doing from free kick situations. The Celtic Park faithful know all about that.