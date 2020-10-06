Are EA servers down? FIFA 21 server status, maintenance & downtime - Dexerto

FIFA 21 players won’t like it when they can’t access Ultimate Team or online servers, but hopefully this page will help understand what the problem is at all times. Here, we’ll post regular updates about EA server status, maintenance, and downtime.

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players started dropping into the online servers of EA’s flagship football game on October 6.

Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition players have been granted early access to the game, while others will boot up on October 9 – three days later. Not everybody can access the game, though, due to a server problem.

So, let’s take a look at the latest update on connectivity issues.

Are EA servers down for FIFA 21?

October 6, 2020

On October 6, players have reported their frustrations about not being able to access FIFA 21 online. They have been posting on social media and sending reports in to Down Detector, which is a website that monitors server status of different titles.

They have confirmed “issues” with EA’s servers, which means members of the community will be unable to access Division Rivals and the likes for a period of time.

As seen below, the live outage map shows reports have been filed in the United Kingdom, in other European countries, and to a lesser extent in the United States and Australia.

EA are yet to comment about their server status, but we’ll keep you posted with updates to this article in due course.

Stick with us @UltimateTeamUK for more updates on EA servers, FIFA 21 news, and more. We’ll be updating this page when we have more details.