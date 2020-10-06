 Are EA servers down? FIFA 21 server status, maintenance & downtime - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

Are EA servers down? FIFA 21 server status, maintenance & downtime

Published: 6/Oct/2020 10:51

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 EA servers image
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 players won’t like it when they can’t access Ultimate Team or online servers, but hopefully this page will help understand what the problem is at all times. Here, we’ll post regular updates about EA server status, maintenance, and downtime. 

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players started dropping into the online servers of EA’s flagship football game on October 6.

Advertisement

Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition players have been granted early access to the game, while others will boot up on October 9 – three days later. Not everybody can access the game, though, due to a server problem.

So, let’s take a look at the latest update on connectivity issues.

Advertisement
FIFA 21 down detector map
EA SPORTS
EA servers may be down for you right now, if you’re trying to play FIFA 21. It seems to be fine for other EA games, though.

Are EA servers down for FIFA 21?

October 6, 2020

On October 6, players have reported their frustrations about not being able to access FIFA 21 online. They have been posting on social media and sending reports in to Down Detector, which is a website that monitors server status of different titles.

They have confirmed “issues” with EA’s servers, which means members of the community will be unable to access Division Rivals and the likes for a period of time.

As seen below, the live outage map shows reports have been filed in the United Kingdom, in other European countries, and to a lesser extent in the United States and Australia.

Advertisement
FIFA 21 down detector map
EA SPORTS
EA servers may be down for you right now, if you’re trying to play FIFA 21.

EA are yet to comment about their server status, but we’ll keep you posted with updates to this article in due course.

Stick with us @UltimateTeamUK for more updates on EA servers, FIFA 21 news, and more. We’ll be updating this page when we have more details.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 OTW cards with Werner, Thiago
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

Advertisement

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Advertisement
Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Advertisement

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

Advertisement

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Advertisement

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.