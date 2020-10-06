Are EA servers down? FIFA 21 server status, maintenance & downtime - Dexerto

FIFA 21 players won’t like it when they can’t access Ultimate Team or online servers, but hopefully this page will help understand what the problem is at all times. Here, we’ll post regular updates about EA server status, maintenance, and downtime.
Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players started dropping into the online servers of EA’s flagship football game on October 6.
Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition players have been granted early access to the game, while others will boot up on October 9 – three days later. Not everybody can access the game, though, due to a server problem.
So, let’s take a look at the latest update on connectivity issues.
EA servers may be down for you right now, if you’re trying to play FIFA 21. It seems to be fine for other EA games, though.
Are EA servers down for FIFA 21?
October 6, 2020
On October 6, players have reported their frustrations about not being able to access FIFA 21 online. They have been posting on social media and sending reports in to Down Detector, which is a website that monitors server status of different titles.
With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.
Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.
As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.
So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.
FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time
We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:
October 9-16: OTW Team 1
October 16-21: OTW Team 2
October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2
It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.