FIFA 20 Update 19 makes long awaited change to FUT – Patch Notes

EA SPORTS have revealed patch notes for FIFA 20 title update 19 and, finally, a big change to Ultimate Team has been included that should make searching for players a lot easier.

Previous patch notes have been pretty disappointing for players, not offering a whole lot in terms of official details, but then springing up some surprises like ICONs being available to play with on Career Mode and Kick Off.

Advertisement

This time, however, it doesn't look like the major news has evaded the official details released by the developers, with a new "Special Quality Filter" finally being added after years of FUT player requests.

How to use FIFA 20 Special Quality Filter

The new FIFA 20 Search Quality Filter does exactly what it says on the tin, and allows FUT Club Owners to specifically search for exact player item rarity. This will be included in the transfer market and in our clubs as well.

Advertisement

The slightly bad news, at the time of writing, is that it won't be added to the game immediately. Instead, it's set to be activated through a server release at a later date or time. As soon as we know more about that, we'll let you know.

For more information on that, and other changes/issues, check out the official patch notes below. These were posted to EA's FIFA Forum on June 30.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

FIFA 20 title update 19 patch notes

Ultimate Team

Advertisement

Made the following change:

Added the Special Quality Filter, a new feature that will be activated through a server release at a later date and time, and this activation will be announced on the @EAFIFADIRECT Twitter account.

The Special Quality Filter enables players to search for the exact Player Item rarity.

The Special Quality Filter is available in the Transfer Market, and in the Club tab of the Squad screen.

The Special Quality Filter can be accessed by hovering over the Quality tile when performing a search, followed by pressing your controller’s confirmation button. Known Issue: The Special Quality Filter incorrectly displays an option to search for Silver FUT Champions Items, an Item rarity that is not present in-game.



Addressed the following issue: