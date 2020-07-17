FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Season 8 objectives & rewards revealed

EA SPORTS is on the brink of unveiling Season 8 of FIFA 20 Ultimate ⁠— what may be the last season of this cycle ⁠— but a data miner has beaten them to the punch. We’ve got all the objectives and rewards coming to FUT soon.

The franchise’s next FIFA 20 season is set to be a big one in terms of new objectives, as well as the rewards on offer, as we barrel towards the end of the title cycle. Fan attention has just started turning towards FIFA 21, but there’s a little left in 2019/20’s Ultimate Team.

Those still grinding away at all the challenges and squad-building challenges in FUT 20 will be delighted to know there’s another raft of unlockable items on the way. That includes tifos, celebrations, banners, and players.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Season 8 objectives

The objectives for the eighth season have yet to leak, but considering FIFA Ultimate Team has stuck to similar challenges in consecutive seasons, we can have a fair stab at what they may look like.

Here’s three of the potential FIFA 20 Season 8 challenges:

Play Online IX

Squad Battles IX

Master Passer V

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Season 8 rewards

This season’s rewards will look similar to the same raft of prizes FIFA 20 players have been awarded for completing challenges in the past seven seasons. This time, however, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting a player-specific tifo.

According to FIFA data miner FUTWatch, this season’s rewards will mainly be based around banners and tifos, but there’s a few funny celebrations thrown in for good measure too.

Banners & Tifos

Beach Football

Zebra Pattern

Royal Gold

Phoenix Fire

Jungle’s Greeting

Flying Saucers

Pool Side

Fruit Pals

Celebrations

Looking Good!

Yeehaw!

Club Titles

Mr. Snips

Phoenix Fire

Jungle’s Greeting

Flying Saucers

Pool Side

Remy the Gator

As mentioned earlier, it doesn’t look like there’s a player-specific reward this time around in Season 8. Last season, Pirlo was the focus of the month-long campaign, and so he got his own banner and tifo for Season 7.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Season 8 players

The level 30 reward players for FIFA 20 Season 8 have yet to be revealed, unfortunately, but when they have been uncovered or announced we’ll make sure you’re the first to know! For now, here’s three predictions for the top-tier rewards.

FIFA 20 is getting into the later stages of the cycle, and that means the seasonal rewards are going to be pretty boosted. Spurs midfielder Sissoko especially has been a go-to pick for EA this year, while Bale just won La Liga with Madrid.

Possible Season 8 players

Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham) ⁠— 93-rated CM

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) ⁠— 93-rated RW

José Luis Morales (Levante UD) ⁠— 93-rated ST

The expected release date for this new seasonal content is around July 20, though FIFA 20 has proven there are no exact dates for these swaps. Once we’ve confirmed all the level 30 rewards, will post them on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK!