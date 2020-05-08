FIFA 20 Turkish Süper Lig TOTSSF Predictions | Team of the Season So Far

Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) has been a big success in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, with one of the most exciting times of the year bringing players the best possible cards they could ask for.

While TOTS has had to take a slightly different approach this season due to the ongoing health crisis, TOTS So Far has given EA SPORTS an opportunity to keep excitement high and prove FIFA players the world’s greatest at their very peak.

We’ve seen the biggest leagues in football in TOTSSF, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi getting 99-rated cards for their respective leagues, with others still on the way.

Fans around the world get to celebrate their country’s top football league and pick up their favorite players in-game with huge upgrades during TOTS So Far, and the Turkish Süper Lig is home to some of the most loyal and devoted football fans across the globe.

As such, we expect to see some big upgrades for the premier Turkish league, and while some players, such as Sorloth and Muslera, are basically guaranteed a TOTS card, we’ve taken a look at some of the top names that could join them.

Granted, there are some choices in here that may come as a surprise, but looking at these player’s stats and current FIFA 20 cards, it’s hard not to see them being boosted. So what are our predictions?

Turkish Süper Lig TOTS So Far predictions

GK – Fernando Muslera 84 – Galatasaray – 90

GK – Mert Günok – İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. – 81

CB – Alexandru Epureanu – İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. – 86

CB – Domagoj Vida – Beşiktaş – 89

RB – Mariano – Galatasaray SK – 84

LB – Gaël Clichy – İstanbul Başakşehir – 83

CDM – Tolgay Arslan – Fenerbahçe – 88

CDM – Gustavo – Fenerbahce SK – 85

CAM – Adem Ljajić – Beşiktaş – 89

RM – Ricardo Quaresma – Kasımpaşa S.K. – 92

LM – Serdar Gürler – Göztepe – 83

RW – Edin Višca – İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. – 91

ST – Vedat Muriqi 75 – Fenerbahçe – 80

ST – Daniel Candeias – Gençlerbirliği – 83

ST – Alexander Sørloth – Trabzonspor – 89

ST – Adis Jahović – Antalyaspor – 84

ST – Papiss Cissé – Alanyaspor – 82

CF – Kruse – Fenerbahçe – 92

The likes of Sorloth, Muslera and Quaresma may seem an obvious choice on this list, and should provide for some interesting links and additions to the team.

Elsewhere, players like Papiss Cisse and Gael Clichy are old Premier League residents that may trigger some fans’ memories, but have been putting in decent performances in Turkey this season.

While it might not be quite as exciting as other leagues, such as the Premier League or Bundesliga, there is some serious talent playing out in Turkey, and their TOTSSF should open some eyes – and enhance some lucky players’ teams.