FIFA 20 TOTW 43 brings back TOTY De Bruyne, Alexander-Arnold, more

EA SPORTS have revealed FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) 43 as competitions around world football begin to reach the pointy end of all delayed 2019/20 seasons ⁠— here’s everything you need to know.

Following the completion of another busy gameweek across football’s top-flight leagues, and the final matchday of the Premier League season, a new Team of the Week has been revealed. Check out the full squad of FIFA 20 TOTW 43 below.

FIFA 20 TOTW 43 revealed

The Premier League has officially finished now and every other major league is seeing out its final matches, and we've seen some great performances as a result. Here's the official TOTW 43.

It's no surprise to see the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold in there (as Best Of cards, too), but names like Smalling and Bissouma might be a shock to some even despite their decent performances.

When does TOTW 43 go live in FIFA 20?

As per usual, the start time for the event will be 6pm BST / 12pm CT / 1pm EST / 3am AEST on Wednesday, July 29.

The team was revealed at 3pm on July 29, meaning players have a few hours to plan ahead and see which players they're interested in getting.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 43 predictions

Lukasz Skorupski

Juan Musso

Geraldo Bajrami

Andrea Ranocchia

Elseid Hysaj

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Matteo Darmian

Per Karlsson

Aleksander Kolarov

Filippo Falco

Matteo Tosetti

Kevin De Bruyne

Miloš Ninković

Ciro Immobile

Gianluca Lapadula

Alexander Frei

Connor Mahoney

Yū Kobayashi

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

So, there you have it ⁠— the full Team of the Week 43, and our predictions. We weren't far off with some of them, but might need to re-evaluate some of those going into FIFA 21.

But, until next week, enjoy the football!