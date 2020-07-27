FIFA 20 Team of the Week 32 countdown: predictions, start time, more

EA SPORTS are set to reveal FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) 32 this Wednesday evening as competitions around world football begin to reach the pointy end of all delayed 2019/20 seasons ⁠— here’s everything you need to know.

Following the completion of another busy gameweek across football’s top-flight leagues, and the final matchday of the Premier League season, a new set of Team of the Week candidates has been revealed. Check out Dexerto’s full squad of FIFA 20 TOTW 32 predictions below.

When does TOTW 32 go live in FIFA 20?

EA SPORTS are set to reveal this next FIFA Team of the Week squad at 3pm (UK time), Wednesday, July 29, 2020. As per usual, the start time for the event will be 6pm BST / 12pm CT / 1pm EST / 3am AEST.

These boosted player cards will be unveiled three hours ahead of the official drop time above too. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it's live.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 32 predictions

Last week we said another week, another title. This time around, it was the closing round of the English league as a whole on the cards, as spots in Europe ⁠and the chance to stay in the top-flight league were both up for grabs until the final whistle.

Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy after a 5–3 shootout against Chelsea at Anfield where Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to have done enough to earn himself one last TOTW card from his spectacular 2019/20 season.

Elsewhere, English-based stars like Kevin De Bruyne, who led Manchester City on a five-goal romp against Norwich, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was key for Arsenal in the 3–2 win against a determined Watford, also punched their potential Team of the Week 32 tickets with some stellar performances.

Outside of England, big names like Lukasz Skorupski, Lazio striker Ciro Immobile ⁠— who just can’t stop scoring ⁠in 2020 — Geraldo Bajrami, and enigmatic striker Zlatan Ibrahimović all did enough to scoop a potential in-form upgrade.

Let’s take a look at all the players who may be awarded a spot in Team of the Week 32 from the most recent fixtures ⁠— including all the midweek games being played as leagues around the world rush to finish the 2019/20 season.

TOTW 32 predictions

Lukasz Skorupski

Juan Musso

Geraldo Bajrami

Andrea Ranocchia

Elseid Hysaj

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Matteo Darmian

Per Karlsson

Aleksander Kolarov

Filippo Falco

Matteo Tosetti

Kevin De Bruyne

Miloš Ninković

Ciro Immobile

Gianluca Lapadula

Alexander Frei

Connor Mahoney

Yū Kobayashi

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 32. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we'll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy the football!