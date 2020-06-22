FIFA 20 TOTW 27 countdown: Predictions, start time, more

EA SPORTS are on the brink of restarting the Team of the Week (TOTW) promo in FIFA 20, after being canceled for weeks due to the current global situation.

The game developers have been creative in the absence of football. They first rolled out Moments TOTW cards that credited players for performances of seasons gone by, in the absence of Team of the Week and regular football. On top of that, we have also seen the Team of the Season So Far sets for all leagues, as well as the start of Summer Heat.

Finally, though, EA have confirmed the regular weekly upgrades are set to return. So, let's take a look at when the next selections of boosted cards will be announced, and who may feature.

Advertisement

When is TOTW coming back in FIFA 20?

With some leagues now resuming play, like the Bundesliga and Premier League, it should be no surprise to see the Team of the Week finally coming back onto the game. The return date, as confirmed previously, is June 24, 2020.

Just like normal, the start time for the event will be 6 pm (BST) with the cards being confirmed three hours before that. We'll always post these on our Twitter account @UltimateTeamUK, so keep your eyes peeled nearer the time.

Advertisement

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 27 predictions

There have been some big results in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and – of course – the Bundesliga since things got back underway. From the most recent fixtures, let's take a look at who may be selected for the return of Team of the Week.

Karim Benzema

Kai Havertz

Duvan Zapata

Joao Felix

Philip Hoffman

Burak Yilmaz

Corry Evans

Johannes Geis

Cesar Azpilicueta

Leon Bailey

Jean-Pierre Nsamé

Vicente Guaita

Lars Stindl

Joshua Kimmich

Rasmus Lauritsen

Andre Ayew

Nicolas Gonzalez

Samuel Di Carmine

Marcos Llorente

Neal Maupay

So, there you have it. That's our list of predictions for the return of Team of the Week, including Brighton's Maupay for that controversial winner against Arsenal, Real Madrid's Benzema for a cracking hit against Real Sociedad, and a few others too. However, there's no guarantee they will be selected.

Once we have a confirmed list of upgraded cards, we'll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy the football!