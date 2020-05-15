FIFA 20 TOTSSF: How to complete Witsel SBC, Sabitzer & Dilrosun Objectives

As part of the Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) So Far, EA SPORTS have released a new Axel Witsel Flashback SBC, as well as Objectives to unlock a TOTSSF Marcel Sabitzer and Moments Javairo Dilrosun in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (FUT).

Team of the Season So Far is all the rage right now in FUT 20, not only because of all the insanely high-rated cards that are in packs, but also the untradeable cards that EA have been releasing as well.

Released on May 15, the Bundesliga TOTSSF also featured three cards that players could get without having to rely on packs: a 93-rated Axel Witsel, 92 Marcel Sabitzer, and 89 Javairo Dilrosun.

Advertisement

Witsel, Sabitzer, Dilrosun TOTSSF in-game stats

Witsel's card is a Flashback item that takes inspiration from his FIFA 19 TOTS, so while he didn't make it into this year's squad, it essentially serves the same purpose.

Read More: Full Bundesliga TOTSSF revealed

As you'd expect, the card is expertly well-rounded and looks like one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Bundesliga, especially when it comes to the defending and physicality stats.

Advertisement

The same could be said for Sabitzer, who is a TOTSSF player this year, and also boasts some incredible-looking stats. It's hard to point out any fault in this card since every single one of its in-game stats is in the green.

Last but not least, there's Dilrosun, a Dutch midfielder/winger that stars for Hertha BSC. This card is a TOTSSF Moments, so its rating and stats aren't up to par with the rest, but are still pretty outstanding for an item you can unlock simply by playing the game.

Advertisement

Witsel Flashback SBC requirements, solutions, cost

There are two squad building components required for this SBC, but considering how strong of a card it looks, the price is actually pretty affordable.

FIFA database website FUTBIN estimates it to currently cost around 150,000 coins on PS4, 144,000 on Xbox One, and 151,000 on Origin PC.

BVB:

Players from Borussia Dortmund: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

The Red Devils:

Players from Belgium: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Advertisement

Here are the current cheapest solutions for both components without needing loyalty or any position-change cards.

BVB

The Red Devils

If that TOTSSF Muslera becomes too expensive or rare, here is another option for The Red Devils challenge without any Team of the Season So Far cards.

Of course, it's always worth mentioning that the volatile nature of the FUT market means that player prices are constantly fluctuating, so the cost of doing this SBC could go up or down depending on when you do it.

However, you won't have too long to decide, because it's only available for a few days before expiring on Tuesday, May 19.

Sabitzer TOTSSF Objectives

In order to unlock Sabitzer's TOTSSF card, you must complete four Objectives, each of which offers its own pack reward and XP.

Ranged Rocket – Score an Outside of the Box goal in two separate Rivals matches using Midfielders with minimum 80 shooting. Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Austrian Assistance – Assist in three separate Rivals matches using Austrian players. Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Leipzig Link – Assist with a Through Ball in four separate Rivals matches using players with maximum three-star Skill Moves. Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga Beast – Score and Assist in eight separate Rivals wins using Bundesliga players with minimum four-star Weak Foot. Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRnIJoDgHq4

Dilrosun TOTSSF Moments Objectives

Much like Sabitzer, unlocking Dilrosun also requires four in-game Objectives to be completed. However, this set is a bit easier since you can do them in Squad Battles instead of having to worry about coming up against tough opponents in Division Rivals.

Academy Action – Score using Ajax players and Assist using Manchester City players in two separate Squad Battles matches on minimum professional difficulty (or Rivals). Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Blaze a Trail – Assist and Score in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with minimum 89 pace. Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Dutch Delivery – Assist two goals with Crosses in two separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Dutch players. Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Dynamic Dilrosun – Score a Finesse goal in six separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Bundesliga midfielders with minimum four-star Skill Moves. Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZjerE1onoM

Sabitzer's Objectives will be available for two weeks, so you'll have until Friday, May 29, to complete them before they're gone. Dilrosun's challenges, however, are only in the game for a week and will be expiring on Friday, May 22.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 news, updates, guides, TOTSSF announcements, and more.