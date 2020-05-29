FIFA 20 TOTSSF: How to complete Payet SBC, Gueye & Golovin Objectives

The Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) So Far is now available in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and with it three untradeable cards that layers can unlock via SBC and Objectives – TOTSSF Dimitri Payet, Idrissa Gana Gueye, and Moments Aleksandr Golovin.

There's a lot of hype surrounding the Ligue 1 TOTSSF in FIFA 20, and for good reason – the squad is as star-studded as it gets with the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Ben Yedder, and more.

However, players might be more excited about some of the less expensive options EA have made available, including the new 93-rated Dimitri Payet SBC, as well as Objectives for 93 Gueye and 89 TOTSSF Moments Golovin.

Advertisement

Payet, Gueye, Golovin TOTSSF in-game stats

Payet is known as a world-class playmaker for Marseille, and the in-game stats of his Team of the Season card certainly reflect that. Four categories that average out to over 90 is more than enough to catch anyone's eye, and that's not even mentioning his stellar physicality ratings.

The only slight negative about this card is that it's a winger and not a central midfielder, like his base and Halloween Scream versions, but the in-match team shuffling should allow you to play him at CAM after kick-off.

Advertisement

Next is Idrissa Gana Gueye, who made his surprise move from Everton to PSG last summer but has flourished in Paris' star-studded midfield. His stats are remarkable for a box-to-box midfielder; all categories are either in the high 80s or low 90s with the exception of shooting, which is still at a more-than-acceptable 80.

Last but not least we have Aleksandr Golovin, who had a strong campaign for Monaco in his second season since transferring from CSKA Moscow. The Russian striker is known for his rapid pace, reliable shooting, and skilled dribbling, all of which are boosted nicely in his TOTSSF Moments card.

Advertisement

Payet TOTSSF SBC requirements, solutions, cost

As good of a card that Payet's TOTSSF item is, it's not too expensive, requiring two squad building components that, combined, currently cost around 150,000 coins on PS4, 149,000 on Xbox One, and 166,000 on Origin PC to complete, according to FUTBIN.

FRANCE

Players from France: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

Team chemistry: Min 80

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

LIGUE 1 CONFORAMA

Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW, or TOTW Moments players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Here are the current cheapest solutions for both SBC squads without requiring loyalty or position change cards. Please note that since player prices in the FUT Market are constantly fluctuating, the cost of these teams may go up or down depending on when you attempt it.

Advertisement

Gueye TOTSSF Objectives

In order to unlock Gueye's TOTSSF card, you must complete these four Objectives that are now available in your FUT menu. Each one also offers its own pack reward and XP boost.

Senegal Sentinel: Score a goal in 2 separate Rivals matches using Senegalese players. Reward: One Two Players Pack

Score a goal in 2 separate Rivals matches using Senegalese players. Reward: One Two Players Pack Past PL Protector: Assist with a Through Ball in 3 separate Rivals matches using Premier League players with max. 3* Skill Moves. Reward: One Gold Pack

Assist with a Through Ball in 3 separate Rivals matches using Premier League players with max. 3* Skill Moves. Reward: One Gold Pack Midfield Maker: Assist 10 goals in Rivals using Midfielders with max. 3* Weak Foot. Reward: One Small Electrum Players Pack

Assist 10 goals in Rivals using Midfielders with max. 3* Weak Foot. Reward: One Small Electrum Players Pack Ligue 1 Leader: Score and Assist in 6 separate Rivals wins using Ligue 1 Midfielders. Reward: One Electrum Players Pack

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yub-9fAsyeg

Golovin TOTSSF Moments Objectives

Golovin's card is actually a TOTSSF Moments, which means that his Objectives are a bit easier to do, as they can be completed in Squad Battles instead of Division Rivals, where you're bound to come up against some tough opponents.

Moulded in Moscow: Assist in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using League of Russia players. Reward: One Gold Pack

Assist in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using League of Russia players. Reward: One Gold Pack Finesse in France: Score 5 Finesse goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Ligue 1 players. Reward: Two Players Pack

Score 5 Finesse goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Ligue 1 players. Reward: Two Players Pack Precision Passer: Assist 2 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Midfielders with min. 4* Weak Foot. Objective Reward: One Small Electrum Players Pack

Assist 2 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Midfielders with min. 4* Weak Foot. Objective Reward: One Small Electrum Players Pack Goalovin!: Score in 6 separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Ligue 1 Midfielders with min. 4* Skill Moves. Objective Reward: One Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 1 SBC & Objectives expiration dates

Payet's SBC was only added for six days, which means that it will be expiring on Thursday, June 4, but you will have a day longer to complete the Objectives for Gueye and Golovin, both of whom will be available until Friday, June 5.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 news, updates, guides, and more.