FIFA 20 TOTSSF: How to complete Ndidi SBC, Jimenez & Perez Objectives

Three new untradeable cards have been released as part of the Premier League Team of the Season So Far in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (FUT), and we've got the cheapest SBC solutions, Objectives, in-game stats, and everything else you need to unlock them.

With so many of the top European leagues currently postponed or canceled, EA SPORTS had to switch things up for the always-popular Team of the Season promo.

On May 1, they released the highly-anticipated Premier League TOTSSF squad, which in addition to the 20 players that are in packs, also features three untradeable cards: a 91-rated Wilfred Ndidi, 91 Raul Jimenez, and 89 Ayoze Perez.

One of the driving forces behind the Foxes' surge 🙌#TOTSSF SBC Wilfred Ndidi is in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/LjRAa4tk0E — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 1, 2020

Ndidi can be unlocked via a new SBC that's available now, while both Jimenez and Perez are available by completing Objectives.

Ndidi, Jimenez, Perez TOTSSF in-game stats

Ndidi's card is everything you want in an out-and-out CDM. With every stat over 80, he can fly around your midfield, knock players off the ball, then make the crucial pass to put your forwards in goal-scoring opportunities.

The defending stats are obviously what catches the eye first - all of them are over 90, except for heading accuracy. However, everything else is nearly as good, making this card one of the best defensive midfielders in all of FIFA.

Raul Jimenez is one of the more prolific and consistent strikers in the Premier League, and his TOTSSF card definitely reflects that.

His stats for pace, passing, and dribbling are more than good enough to beat top defenders, and his incredible shooting means that the ball will end up in the back of the net almost every time.

Last but not least, we have Ayoze Perez's TOTSSF Moments. While not the flashiest card of the lot, it's still definitely usable, especially considering that his skill moves and weak foot are both four-star.

Ndidi TOTSSF SBC requirements, solutions, cost

Ndidi's SBC has three squad building components - an 83-rated, 84-rated, and 85-rated, the first two each requiring a minimum of one In-Form or TOTW Moments cards.

LEICESTER CITY:

Players from Leicester City: Min 1

In-Form or TOTW Moments players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

Team chemistry: Min 80

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

PREMIER LEAGUE:

Players from Premier League: Min 1

In-Form or TOTW Moments players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

Team chemistry: Min 75

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

85-RATED:

Squad rating: Min 85

Team chemistry: Min 75

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Considering how good of a card this is, it's not that expensive to get; FIFA database website FUTBIN estimates the cost to be around 177,000 coins on PlayStation 4, 180,000 on Xbox One, and 190,000 on Origin PC.

Here are the current cheapest solutions for all three components without needing loyalty or position-change cards.

LEICESTER CITY:



PREMIER LEAGUE:



85-RATED:



Jimenez TOTSSF Objectives

In order to unlock the TOTSSF Jimenez card, you must first complete four in-game Objectives, each of which offers its own pack reward and XP.

Made in Mexico: Assist with a through ball in two separate Squad Battles matches on World Class difficulty minimum (or Rivals) using Mexican players.

Assist with a through ball in two separate Squad Battles matches on World Class difficulty minimum (or Rivals) using Mexican players. Leap to LaLiga: Score in three separate Rivals matches using LaLiga forwards.

Score in three separate Rivals matches using LaLiga forwards. Eagle Eye: Score a finesse goal in five separate Rivals matches using Liga NOS players.

Score a finesse goal in five separate Rivals matches using Liga NOS players. Wolf Pack Attack: Score and assist in eight separate Rivals wins using Premier League players with four stars weak foot minimum.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55OQz_JcCNc

Ayoze Perez TOTSSF Moments Objectives

Here are the Objectives for unlocking Ayoze Perez's TOTSSF Moments card. Unlike Jimenez's challenges, these ones can be done in Squad Battles, so you don't have to worry about coming up against tough opposition in Rivals.

Tenerife Talent: Score three goals in two separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Professional difficulty minimum (or Rivals) using Spanish players.

Score three goals in two separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Professional difficulty minimum (or Rivals) using Spanish players. Premier League Performer: Assist and score in four separate Squad Battles matches on World Class difficulty minimum (or Rivals) using Premier League players.

Assist and score in four separate Squad Battles matches on World Class difficulty minimum (or Rivals) using Premier League players. World Xlass Qin: Win by at least three goals in Squad Battles on World Class difficulty minimum (or Rivals).

Win by at least three goals in Squad Battles on World Class difficulty minimum (or Rivals). Fine Finishing: Score a finesse goal in seven separate Squad Battles wins on World Class difficulty minimum (or Rivals).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51E57Ys7ips

The Premier League TOTSSF squad is active until Friday, May 8, so you have until then to complete these Objectives and unlock Jimenez and Perez.