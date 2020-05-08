FIFA 20 Throwback Marquee Matchups solutions for Week 8

Week 8 of Marquee Matchups is underway in FIFA 20, with EA SPORTS casting their memory back to pick out four fixtures from last season – with Manchester vs. Liverpool headlining the latest set.

In the absence of football, the game's developers have been forced to look backwards for Marquee Matchups and Team of the Week since campaigns were suspended, although the latter has been rotated out during the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) event.

That being said, there's still space for Throwback Marquee Matchups in-game, and the new list of challenges includes teams from the Premier League, Turkish Süper Lig, J1 League, and the Saudi Pro League. So, let's take a look at what clubs are included, the rewards, cost, and how to complete it.

FIFA 20 Throwback Marquee Matchups Week 8

What teams are in this week's Marquee Matchups?

Throwback Marquee Matchups for this week include the following matches:

Man Utd vs. Liverpool

Beşiktaş v Fenerbahçe

Cerezo Osaka v Vissel Kobe

Al Ittihad v Al Hilal

Throwback Marquee Matchups cost and solutions

Using the FUTBIN database, we have compiled recommended solutions for each of the challenges in this week's set, as well as the cost and reward that players will receive for each.

It should make things a bit easier, having them all in the same place. Do have in mind, though, that the prices are ever-changing for solutions and that could change things a bit for when you come to complete the challenges. At the time of writing, the whole set can be done for around 40k.

How to complete Man Utd vs. Liverpool Throwback Marquee Matchups (14k-15k)

Below you can see the requirements, reward, and solution for this challenge.

Number of players from Manchester United: Min 1

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

Same League Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

How to complete Beşiktaş vs. Fenerbahçe Throwback Marquee Matchups (9k-10k)

Below you can see the requirements, reward, and solution for this challenge.

Number of players from Beşiktaş JK or players from Fenerbahçe SK: Min 1

Number of players from Süper Lig: Min 2

Nationalities: Min 3

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 77

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

How to complete Cerezo Osaka vs. Vissel Kobe Throwback Marquee Matchups (6-7k)

Below you can see the requirements, reward, and solution for this challenge.

Number of players from Meiji Yasuda J1 League: Min 1

Leagues: Min 3

Rare: Min 2

Gold Players: Min 10

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Throwback Marquee Matchups: How to complete Al Ittihad vs. Al Hilal (7.5-8.5k)

Below you can see the requirements, reward, and solution for this challenge.

Number of players from Al Ittihad or players from Al Hilal: Min 1

Clubs: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 3

Gold Players: Min 10

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Reward: Gold Players Pack

We'll let you decide whether or not the challenges are worth completing this week, but four packs are included in the rewards and with so many TOTSSF cards coming out of late, it could give you yet another chance to grab one.

If you don't complete them this time around, though, it could be a good chance to offload players that play for the team's featured. They usually go up in price quite a bit. For more SBC guides and FIFA news, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.