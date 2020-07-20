FIFA 20 Team of the Week 31 countdown: predictions, start time, more

EA SPORTS are set to reveal FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) 31 this Wednesday evening as competitions around world football begin to reach the pointy end of all delayed 2019/20 seasons ⁠— here’s everything you need to know.

Following the completion of another busy gameweek across the football world's top-flight domestic leagues, a new set of FUT Team of the Week candidates has been revealed. Check out Dexerto’s full squad of FIFA 20 TOTW 31 predictions below.

When does TOTW 31 go live in FIFA 20?

EA SPORTS are set to reveal this next FIFA Team of the Week squad at 3pm (UK time), Wednesday, July 22, 2020. As per usual, the start time for the event will be 6pm BST / 12pm CT / 1pm EST / 3am AEST.

These boosted player cards will be unveiled three hours ahead of the official drop time above too. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it's live.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 31 predictions

Another week, another title. This time, it’s Spanish giants Real Madrid that have wrapped up their domestic campaign, piping Villareal 2–1 in the penultimate round. Karim Benzema led the way, scoring three in the final two games.

Elsewhere, Tottenham seems to finally be putting points on the board under Jose Mourinho, thanks ⁠— in part ⁠— to Harry Kane. England’s captain has rattled to life in the last weeks of the Premier League. He scored two against Newcastle at St James’ Park, then notched up a second brace against Leicester four days later back at home.

Italy’s Serie A has also a handful of top performers. Miralem Pjanic, Kostas Manolas, and Hakan Calhanoglu are all in with a shout for TOTW 31. In particular, Greek defender Manolas scored early against Bologna on the road.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_ekGMAP964

Let’s take a look at all the players who may be awarded a spot in Team of the Week 31 from the most recent fixtures ⁠— including all the midweek games being played as leagues around the world rush to finish the 2019/20 season.

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Miralem Pjanić (Juventus)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Kostas Manolas (Napoli)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (AC Milan)

Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow)

Enis Bardhi (Levante)

Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Mario Pašalić (Atlanta)

Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys)

Nathan Byrne (Wigan)

Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan)

Viktor Tsyhankov (Dynamo Kiev)

Pablo Hernández (Leeds)

Robin Gosens (Atlanta)

Craig Dawson (Watford)

Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham)

Kyogo Furuhashi (Vissel Kobe)

Ayo Akinola (Toronto)

Roger Assalé (Leganes)

Paul Izzo (Adelaide)

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 31. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we'll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy the football!