FIFA 20 TOTW 28 countdown: Predictions, start time, more

EA SPORTS are set to reveal FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) 28 this Wednesday, after the ever-present Ultimate Team promo was put on hiatus for nearly two months due to the ongoing current global situation.

EA were forced to become creative in the absence of world football. First off the bat, FIFA developers rolled out TOTW Moments, a ‘flashback’ promo that celebrated some of the best Team of the Weeks of FIFAs past. Team of the Season So Far, and the new, super-popular Summer Heat promo have also cropped up in recent weeks.

Now, the regularly-scheduled TOTW lineups are finally back on the menu every week though, and last week was a doozy. This time around, it looks like FIFA players could be treated to another stacked selection of cards. Here’s everything you need to know.

When does TOTW 28 go live in FIFA 20?

With nearly all leagues now officially back into the swing of the 2019/20 season, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, and more, all the world’s biggest stars should be included in this week’s team, which goes live on July 1, 2020.

As per usual, the start time for the event will be 6pm BST / 12pm CT / 1pm EST / 3am AEST, with cards confirmed three hours before that. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it's live.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) 28 predictions

The Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and more are now fully underway, and there have been some pretty huge results in the mix.

Liverpool were crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years, while Bayern Munich iced the final round of the German league with a 4–0 over Vfl Wolfsburg. Juventus (Piemonte Calcio) also took a four-point lead over Lazio in Serie A.

From the most recent fixtures ⁠— including all the midweek games being played as leagues around the world hustle to finish the 2019/20 season ⁠— let’s take a look at who may be awarded a spot in TOTW 28.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 28 predictions

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester)

Viljar Myhra (Stromsgodset IF)

Matthijs De Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

Christian Günter (Freiburg)

Marc Barta (Real Betis)

Michael Keane (Everton)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Toni Lato (CA Osasuna)

Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Yuya Osaka (Werder Bremen)

Luis Milla (CD Tenerife)

Andreas Cornelius (Parma)

Burak Yilmaz (Besiktas)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal CF)

Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Edin Dzeko (AS Roma)

There are a few stand out stars of course. Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho both have a shot for goals in the champion’s 4–0 dismantling of Crystal Palace ahead of their coronation.

Also from England, Manchester striker Anthony Martial is a shoo-in for his hat-trick against top-four rivals Sheffield United, and Michael Keane kept two clean sheets ⁠— including against the champions-elect ⁠— and scored against Norwich City.

On the continent, Matthijs De Ligt shone with a goal and a clean sheet as Juventus went four clear of rivals Lazio. Gerard Moreno should also be a good tip from La Liga. The Spanish forward scored against Granada, and then Valencia today.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for the week. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgraded cards, we'll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy the football!