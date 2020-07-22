FIFA 20 Summer Heat Moussa Sissoko card leaked

EA SPORTS look set to continue the theme of releasing hugely boosted FIFA 20 cards for their Summer Heat promo event, and it looks like Moussa Sissoko is next in line.

The promo has comprised a number of Premier League players in recent weeks, including Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Phil Foden, and many more.

Spurs' French midfielder, Moussa Sissoko, will soon be added to that group – if reportedly leaked information is proven to be accurate.

The source of the leak this time is Discovery FUT, which is an account on Instagram that has accurately called many of the game's most recent announcements, including Manchester United's Daniel James being included in Summer Heat.

On July 22, the account posted an image of Sissoko, claiming he will be the next player to be showcased.

There is no overall rating included in the leaked image, so we'll have to wait and see just how much his stats have been upgraded when EA eventually make the announcement official.

Just as a rule of thumb, best to take any leaks with a pinch of salt until they're confirmed – and we'll keep you filled in with all of the latest official announcements as and when they're made available.

