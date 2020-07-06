FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Vinicius Jr & Machis Showdown SBCs

The next Summer Showdown Squad Building Challenges (SBC) are available in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, featuring Vinicius Junior and Darwin Machis, and we've got the solutions, in-game stats, total cost, and everything else you need to complete them.

The Summer Heat promo continues to roll on in FUT 20, as EA SPORTS have released another set of Summer Showdown SBCs. The way these work is two players are chosen from teams that are set to face each other, and the one from the winning side receives +3 overall boost, unless there's a draw – in which case they both get +1.

In this latest set, which was released on July 6, the two chosen players are Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Granada's Darwin Machis, but whether one gets the full boost or they both share it won't be decided until their teams clash on Monday, July 13.

That's not to say that doing their SBCs would be a waste if one side loses to the other; the cards themselves are already considerably upgraded, as both feature a 92 rating before any additional boosts kick in.

The next #SummerHeat☀️🔥 Summer Showdown is here! 👊@GranadaCdeF_en’s Darwin Machís 🇻🇪

v.@realmadriden’s Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷



Winner gets +3 OVR boost (+1 to both should the match end a draw) #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/OobdV1H2bA — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 6, 2020

Vinicius Jr & Machis Summer Heat in-game stats

This is Vinicius Jr's fourth card in FUT 20, and his highest-rated yet, by far. The 92-rating gives him impeccable stats when it comes to pace, shooting, and dribbling, all of which would become even more impressive shout Real Madrid defeat Granada next Monday.

Add that to the fact that he's got five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, and you've got a player that can terrorize opposing defenses from the wing or striker positions, depending on how you like to set up your team.

As for Machis, the Venezuelan-born attacker isn't exactly someone that most would consider when building their squads, even at the earliest stages of the game. However, this new Summer Heat version is actually quite strong, and if Granda somehow pull an upset vs Los Blancos, it could become one of the best striker options in La Liga.

Vinicius Jr Summer Showdown SBC requirements, solutions, cost

As mentioned above, regardless of who wins in their match next week, both cards are already nicely boosted, which means that the cost of completing Vinicius' SBC won't be cheap.

There are three squad building components, which currently comes out to about 247,000 coins on PS4, 248,000 on Xbox One, and 243,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Real Madrid:

Players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Liga:

Players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Mixed Squad:

Team Chemistry: Min 5

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: Two Player Pack

Here are the current cheapest solutions for all three squad building components, without requiring loyalty or position-change cards. For the Mixed Squad one, there are a lot of different ways it can be done cheaply, so if you don't feel like chasing bronzes in the market, feel free to use discard-value non-rare golds from your club.

Real Madrid:

La Liga:

Mixed Squad:

Machis Summer Showdown SBC requirements, solutions, cost

As with the Vinicius Jr SBC, you also need to complete three squad building challenges to unlock Machis' Summer Heat card, although it's considerably cheaper than his Real Madrid counterpart.

According to FUTBIN, the whole thing will set you back around 130,000 coins on PS4, 125,000 on Xbox One, and 128,000 on Origin PC.

La Liga:

Players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

83-rated Squad:

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Mixed Squad:

Team Chemistry: Min 5

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: Two Player Pack

Here are the current cheapest solutions for all three squad building components, without requiring loyalty or position-change cards. For the Mixed Squad one, there are a lot of different ways it can be done cheaply, so if you don't feel like chasing bronzes in the market, feel free to use discard-value non-rare golds from your club.

La Liga:

83-rated Squad:

Mixed Squad:

Remember, both of the SBCs are only available for six days and will be expiring on Sunday, June 12, the day before Real Madrid take on Granada. So, if you want to take advantage of one or both of these cards potentially receiving even more upgrades, you'll have to unlock them prior to that match.