FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Ndombele SBC & Mendy Objectives

As part of the new Summer Heat promo in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS have released a special SBC for Tanguy Ndombele and Objectives for Ferland Mendy, who actually has three new versions in the game.

Summer Heat is the newest event in FUT 20, jam-packed with new content for players to enjoy. One of the rewards it offers is called 'Fan Favorites,' which are popular untradeable cards from past SBCs and Objectives released again with even further boosted stats and upgrades.

The first two Fan Favorites to be rolled out are Ndombele, which comes via an SBC, and Real Madrid's Mendy, based on his popular FUTMAS card from back in December. Everything you need to unlock both can be found below, including the cheapest solutions, in-game stats, and more.

Ndombele & Mendy Summer Heat in-game stats

Ndombele's card is the definition of a top-notch box-to-box CM, featuring some incredible all-around stats. The Tottenham midfielder hadn't received any upgrades to his cards up to this point, so this is a whopping +12 overall jump from his base version.

The pace, dribbling, and physicality categories really catch the eye, filled with 90+ stats that give the impression that this is a card that'll dominate in all facets of the game.

As for Ferland Mendy, well, he actually has three new versions in the game, all upgrades from the FUTMAS SBC card that seemingly everyone has used at some point. Not only are his stats boosted in a major way, but EA went ahead and further increased the pace of all three shortly after release, while also giving the 89 and 93 variants five-star skills.

Ndombele Summer Heat SBC requirements, solutions, cost

Considering how good this card looks, the overall cost of completing the SBC isn't that expensive; FUTBIN estimates it to currently be at around 165,000 on PlayStation 4, 151,000 on Xbox One, and 172,000 on Origin PC.

SPURS:

Players from Tottenham Hotspur: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

Team chemistry: Min 70

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

FRANCE:

Players from France: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

Team chemistry: Min 70

Players in squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Here are the current cheapest solutions for both squad building components, without requiring the use of loyalty or position-change cards.

Mendy Summer Heat Objectives

The way Mendy's Summer Heat Objectives work is that you'll first need to unlock the 85-rated FUTMAS version, if you haven't already, because you'll need it to then unlock the newer cards.

In fact, each time you unlock a higher-rated version, you'll have to use that one in your squad to go for the next Objective(s), all the way until you've completed all of them.

Rival 5: Win five Rivals matches to earn 85-rated FUTMAS Mendy.

Win five Rivals matches to earn 85-rated FUTMAS Mendy. Skilled footing: Score in three separate Rivals matches using players with minimum four-star skill moves and minimum five-star weak foot with 85 FUTMAS Mendy in your starting squad.

Score in three separate Rivals matches using players with minimum four-star skill moves and minimum five-star weak foot with 85 FUTMAS Mendy in your starting squad. LaLiga lineup : Play 10 Rivals matches with 85 FUTMAS Mendy and minimum six LaLiga players in your starting squad, to earn 87 Summer Heat Mendy.

: Play 10 Rivals matches with 85 FUTMAS Mendy and minimum six LaLiga players in your starting squad, to earn 87 Summer Heat Mendy. Curated crossing : Assist from a cross using 87-rated Summer Heat Mendy in three separate Rivals matches.

: Assist from a cross using 87-rated Summer Heat Mendy in three separate Rivals matches. Ferland force : Score an outside of the box goal in two separate Rivals matches using French players with minimum four-star skill moves and minimum five-star weak foot with 87 Summer Heat Mendy in your starting squad.

: Score an outside of the box goal in two separate Rivals matches using French players with minimum four-star skill moves and minimum five-star weak foot with 87 Summer Heat Mendy in your starting squad. French formation : Play 12 Rivals matches with 87 Summer Heat Mendy and minimum six French players in your starting squad to earn 89 Summer Heat Mendy with improved five-star skill moves.

: Play 12 Rivals matches with 87 Summer Heat Mendy and minimum six French players in your starting squad to earn 89 Summer Heat Mendy with improved five-star skill moves. Winning wing-back : Score using 89 Summer Heat Mendy in four Rivals wins.

: Score using 89 Summer Heat Mendy in four Rivals wins. Clean sheet success : Keep a clean sheet and win by a goal difference of at least two goals in a Rivals win with 89 Summer Heat Mendy in your starting squad.

: Keep a clean sheet and win by a goal difference of at least two goals in a Rivals win with 89 Summer Heat Mendy in your starting squad. Maestro Mendy: Assist using 89 Summer Heat Mendy in 10 separate Rivals wins to earn 93-rated Summer Heat Mendy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_zRGKuzhxM

You'll have plenty of time to unlock all the Summer Heat versions of Mendy, as these Objectives will be available until the current season of FUT runs out in about four weeks. As for Ndombele, the time-limit is a lot more strict, as the SBC will be expiring on Wednesday, June 24.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 news, updates, guides, and more.