FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Guaranteed Flashback SBC

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team's Summer Heat promo is heating up with a shed load of Squad Building Challenges (SBC) rolling out in-game, and the latest is now live – Guaranteed Flashback.

The in-game event has been a source of great excitement for the community, possibly to many people's surprise given how late in the life cycle we now are for FIFA 20.

Great card after great card has been included so far, and now everybody has an opportunity to grab some of the best Flashback cards previously released – just like a leak suggested. These commemorate achievements of the past for specific players, so let's take a look at the requirements, deadline, cost, and solution to make the most of it while it's available.

How to complete FIFA 20 Guaranteed Flashback SBC

Deadline and requirements

Unlike other challenges that just stick around for a day or two, this non-repeatable one expires a little later than usual, on July 5.

The full list of requirements can be found below. They're not too complex, either.

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Any previously released Flashback player

Cost and solution

Using information from the FUTBIN database, below you can find both the price and solution needed for this SBC. Hopefully, it speeds up the process of deciding whether or not it's worthwhile, too.

Cost: 67,000 to 72,000 coins

Solution:

Given the price of the challenge, it might be a good idea to complete it for those who have a lot of spare coins knocking around at this stage of the game.

If you're not too interested in the Flashback cards available in the rewards, however, it could be a good selling opportunity for unwanted cards in your club. Usually, those who fit the bill for SBCs of this nature will increase in price a little for a limited period of time, so cashing in might not be a bad idea.

For more FUT 20 guides, tips, and FIFA 20 breaking news follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.