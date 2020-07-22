FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Christian Pulisic ‘Real World’ SBC

Bring out your red, white, and blue ⁠— Chelsea’s American star Christian Pulisic is the latest footballer to get a Summer Heat SBC card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, after beating Kramarić and Rabiot in a recent ‘Real World’ fan-vote.

Pulisic has had the eyes of the United States upon him since he made a bumper £58 million transfer to the English giants in 2019. So far, the Pennsylvania-born winger had delivered too, scoring eight in 23 in the Premier League.

Advertisement

His recent shining performances ⁠— as well as votes from every American fan, let’s not beat around the bush on that ⁠— have earned him a new FIFA 20 Summer Heat SBC card. He beat out Adrien Rabiot and Andrej Kramarić for the honors.

🆕 A 94-rated Christian Pulisic Summer Heat card can now be unlocked via SBC in #FIFA20!



Requirements:



🔷 Players from Chelsea: Min 1

🔷 Squad Rating: Min 85

🔷 Team Chemistry: Min 75

🔷 Players in the Squad: 11 pic.twitter.com/aZXMdVvY0n — FIFA 20 FUT News (@UltimateTeamUK) July 22, 2020

Here’s everything you need to know about the Chelsea striker’s challenges, from how much the SBC will cost, how strong the new Summer Heat card will be, and how to get the puzzles done on the cheap.

Advertisement

Pulisic Summer Heat in-game stats

The 21-year-old Premier League star has been handed an absolutely monster upgrade in the Summer Heat promo! His last performance-based card in FIFA 20 was a Gold In-Form, all the way back in TOTW7. That was a humble 82-rated left winger card.

Read more: How to watch upcoming FIFA 21 reveal trailer livestream

This July 21 release has been shot to the upper echelons of the Premier League’s attacking stock. Pulisic has been given a +12 overall boost in the new SBC, including an eight-point increase in pace, and a whopping +17 bump in shooting and passing.

The Chelsea forward seems to be an ideal wide-out striker. He boasts a ‘99’ rating in balance, acceleration, agility, dribbling, shot power, jumping, and stamina, and is just one off a top score in both ball control and short passing.

Advertisement

Pulisic is a must-do if you can slot him into your team. There are only a few downsides, namely his weak physicality, but if the defenders can’t catch him it doesn’t matter. Americans across FIFA 20 will be loving this upgrade for sure!

Pulisic Summer Heat SBC solutions

If you want to add Pulisic to your FIFA 20 team, you’ll need to complete one relatively easy squad-building challenge. The American star’s SBC will set you back around 109k on Xbox and PS4, and 129k on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Christian Pulisic

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Christian Pulisic solution:

Advertisement

Remember, if you want to add the young American star to your squad, you’ll have to be quick; Pulisic’s FIFA 20 SBC puzzle will be removed on Tuesday, July 28. EA has confirmed he won’t be coming back again this cycle too.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 updates, guides, and more, as well as upcoming FIFA 21 news.