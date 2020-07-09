FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Bernardo Silva Weak Foot SBC

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has had his Weak Foot stats boosted in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team in a new card variant, after winning a Summer Heat fan vote.

Players were urged to vote for one of three cards to receive a boost in the game mode, and now that the Portuguese international has been declared the winner, a 94-rated RW card is now available to unlock.

During the course of this guide, we're going to run through the requirements, cost, and solution so you know exactly how to get him in-game. So, let's dive right in.

The official description of the challenge is as follows: "Bernardo Silva won the vote! Complete this SBC to earn the Summer Heat Weak Foot Boost vote winner."

FIFA 20 Bernardo Silva Summer Heat Weak Foot SBC

Deadline and requirements

After winning the vote on July 9, members of the community have just six days to complete it before it disappears forever. It expires on July 15, 2020.

The requirements for the challenges included in this SBC can be found below, but be warned, there are three teams to hand over in total. Take a look...

Manchester City

Players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Mixed Squad

Team Chemistry: Min 5

Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Player Pack

Cost and solution

With the challenge being so fresh off of the press, FUTBIN is still calculating the price of the SBC overall – although it looks likely to be in the 200,000 to 300,000 ballpark. Potential solutions can be found below as well.

Manchester City

Premier League

Mixed Squad

