FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Belotti & Verdi Dynamic Duo SBC

The newest FIFA 20 Summer Heat challenges have been revealed, and the double-trouble SBC is a doozy. FUT fans can get their hands on Torino stars Simone Verdi and Andrea Belotti in the latest “Dynamic Duos” SBC challenge.

The mega-popular Summer Heat promo, which looks to be ending the FIFA 20 cycle instead of the usual FUTTIES event, has been slowly releasing ultra-boosted star players across the last month, including Clement Lenglet, David Luiz, Bernardo Silva, and plenty more.

One of the package-deal releases EA SPORTS has unveiled during the ongoing game-ending promo has been Dynamic Duos. Liverpool icons Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi were the last combo SBC; now Belotti and Verdi are next.

A new Dynamic Duo has landed in #FIFA20 – Torino’s Andrea Belotti and Simone Verdi!



Here’s everything you need to know about the Italian striker and midfielder challenges, from how much the SBC will cost, how strong the two newest FIFA 20 cards are, and how to get the puzzles done on the cheap.

Belotti & Verdi Summer Heat in-game stats

No reason to sugarcoat these ones: they’re two of the strongest Summer Heat cards we’ve seen in FIFA 20 yet. Andrea Belotti especially is a must-buy striker pick for anyone who has built a Serie A team in Ultimate Team this year.

Belotti was the scourge of many FIFA fans at the beginning of the year too. His base card ⁠— a simple 82 striker card ⁠— ran rampant in the early stages of the title. All up the Italian star was played in 61,632 games, and scored 38,211 goals.

The only downside for this upgrade is Belotti’s relatively low passing stat. His gold release had 57 PAS, so it’s no surprise this Summer Heat boost only makes it to 76 (a +19 boost) but it’s still a weak point in an otherwise brilliant card.

Verdi’s release is a little less spectacular, but not by much! He beats out Il Gallo’s hefty pace stats (97 PAC), and his passing (93 PAS) is in the upper echelons too. Verdi’s physical (72) and defense (56) leave a bit to be desired for a midfielder, however.

If you have him play behind your strike force though, the 5’7” Italian wizard will run rampant, and that’s a guarantee. He boasts top-tier 99 ratings in agility, balance, and shot power, and is near-perfect in acceleration and long shots too.

Belotti Dynamic Duos SBC solutions

If you want to add Belotti to your team, you’ll have two themed squad building challenges to solve first. The SBC pair will set you back around 188k on PlayStation, 199k on Xbox One, and 235k on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Strong Links

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

Min. Team Rating: 82

Min. Team Chemistry: 60

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Serie A

Number of players from Serie A: Min 1

Min. Team Rating: 83

Min. Team Chemistry: 80

Reward: Gold Players Premium Pack

Strong Links Solution:

Serie A Solution:

Verdi Dynamic Duos SBC solutions

There are also two challenges you will have to complete to get your hands on the new Verdi Summer Heat card. According to FUTBIN, the pair of SBCs should cost 200k on PlayStation 4, 209k on Xbox One, and 239k on Origin PC.

Strong Links

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

Min. Team Rating: 82

Min. Team Chemistry: 60

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Serie A

Number of players from Serie A: Min 1

Min. Team Rating: 83

Min. Team Chemistry: 80

Reward: Gold Players Premium Pack

Strong Links Solution:

Serie A Solution:

Remember, these are only available for a limited time. The Belotti and Verdi SBC challenges will be removed from FIFA 20 on Wednesday, July 22, EA has confirmed, so don’t wait around if you want to add either to your final FUT team of the year!

