FIFA 20 Summer Heat: How to complete Ante Rebic ‘Real World’ SBC

AC Milan’s Ante Rebić is the latest footballing superstar to get a Summer Heat boost card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, after winning the Serie A fan vote. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on the Croatian striker.

The Summer Heat promo is the final mega-sized event for FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team cycle. It has already brought ultra-boosted football stars like Torino duo Simone Verdi and Andrea Belotti, Clement Lenglet, David Luiz, and more.

Advertisement

Now Rebic has become the latest Summer Heat card to join the huge FIFA 20 Ultimate Team player roster. The Milan striker beat out Sevilla star Munir El Haddadi and Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka in a fan vote this week.

Here’s one for Milan fans... Ante Rebic has won the The Real World Performance community vote!



SBC is live and ready to complete now in #FIFA20 😏 pic.twitter.com/Vd88Ky138j — FIFA 20 FUT News (@UltimateTeamUK) July 16, 2020

Here’s everything you need to know about the Croatian striker’s challenges, from how much the SBC will cost, how strong the new Summer Heat card will be, and how to get the puzzles done on the cheap.

Advertisement

Rebić Summer Heat in-game stats

The 26-year-old Serie A star has had a massive boost with the release of his new Summer Heat ‘Real World’ card. His last performance-based card — an 85-rated left midfielder card — was a Man of the Match release back in February.

Rebic’s former 85-rated card has been fired up to a whopping 93 in the latest promo. This includes a huge +9 bump for both dribbling and shooting, two key stats for any striker in FIFA 20. Passing and physical also got a +7 boost.

The Croatian’s best face stat, however, is his monster 98 pace. That huge stat includes 99 sprint speed, and is only dropped by 93 acceleration. He also has 99 in shot power, and 97 in the smaller dribbling statistics. Talk about fast!

Advertisement

Rebić Summer Heat SBC solutions

If you want to add Rebić to your FIFA 20 team, you’ll need to complete two squad-building challenges. The Croatian star’s SBC set will cost you around 133k on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, or 144k on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Milan

Number of players from AC Milan: Min 1

Min. Team Rating: 83

Min. Team Chemistry: 80

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Serie A

Number of players from Serie A: Min 1

Min. Team Rating: 84

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Milan solution:

Serie A solution:

Advertisement

Remember, the Rebić upgrade is only available for a limited time. EA has confirmed the new SBC Summer Heat puzzle will leave FIFA 20 on Thursday, July 23. That means you shouldn't twiddle your thumbs for too long!

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 updates, guides, and more, as well as upcoming FIFA 21 news.