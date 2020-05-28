FIFA 20 Serie A Guaranteed TOTSSF SBC: Requirements, solution, cost

EA SPORTS have added the Serie A Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Guaranteed SBC to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but you better start feeding your FUT coins in quick ⁠— the latest limited-edition TOTS pack won’t be around for long!

On May 22, EA dropped the stacked Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) So Far. The Italian league’s squad was filled to the brim with top-tier talents like Cristiano Ronaldo (99), Luis Alberto (97), Ciro Immobile (96), and more. Now, FIFA 20 fans finally have a random chance to get Serie A’s best players in this new SBC.

It is worth keeping in mind that this is an expensive SBC. Being able to pull some of the absolute best cards in the game comes at a steep price. With that out of the way, let’s go through the cost, deadline, requirements, and more.

Advertisement

How to complete FIFA 20 Serie A Guaranteed TOTSSF SBC

Deadline and requirements

If you’re looking to complete this challenge, you still have some time to do it, as it expires on Friday, May 29. It’s repeatable, too, so if you’ve got the funds to do it, you can keep repeating it until you get what you want.

Read more: How to complete Romelu Lukaku FIFA 20 TOTSSF SBC

Here’s the full list of requirements to complete the SBC. It may cost a fair bit to finish, but it’s actually quite a simple puzzle:

TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Guaranteed Serie A TOTSSF card

Advertisement

Cost and solution

According to FUTBIN, this squad-building challenge is a fairly expensive puzzle. If you want to finish the Serie A Guaranteed TOTSSF SBC it would cost around 125,00 on PlayStation 4, 120,000 on Xbox, and 140,000 for Origin PC players.

Of course, the market is always fluctuating, especially for SBCs, so if you play your cards right you might even be able to complete this for closer to 100k.

Advertisement

Below is the cheapest team FUTBIN users have found, but feel free to make alterations if you believe it can be done cheaper or if you’ve got some gold players sitting in your club that fit the puzzle challenge’s bill perfectly.

The team below clocks in at ~128k coins at the time of publication, though this average may fluctuate, of course. The key pieces are Francesco Acerbi’s TOTSSF release, and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. Here's the solution squad:

It may get a bit expensive to complete this Serie A TOTS SBC a few times, but it is totally doable if you have the spare coins on hand. It may also be necessary, considering there’s more chance to get Domenico Berardi than Luis Alberto.

If you do end up bagging Smalling, Immobile, or even an ultra-rare pull like Cristiano Ronaldo, make sure to let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK ⁠— fingers crossed you get good pack luck with these guaranteed SBCs!