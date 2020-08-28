FIFA 20 Season 9 reveal: Start time, Storyline predictions, more

FIFA 20 is on the brink of unveiling Season 9 ⁠— the last Ultimate Team season of this edition before FIFA 21 takes the reigns in October ⁠— along with a handful of upgraded Storyline cards, the final batch of rewards, and some parting gifts.

The franchise’s last FIFA 20 season is set to be a big one in terms of new objectives, as well as the rewards on offer, as we barrel towards the end of the title cycle. Fan attention has just started turning towards FIFA 21, but there’s a little left in 2019/20’s Ultimate Team.

Those still grinding away at all the challenges and squad-building challenges in FUT 20 will be delighted to know there’s another raft of unlockable items on the way. That includes tifos, celebrations, banners, and Storyline players.

Here’s everything we know about the final FIFA 20 season. That includes its start date, which football stars will get the last Storyline cards, and plenty more!

FIFA 20 Season 9 start date

If the final FIFA 20 season works like all the rest in regards to start dates, it should begin the Monday after Season 8 ends. That means we’ll be looking at an August 31 kick-off.

It’s worth keeping in mind this season will be shorter than most too. FIFA 21 has locked in an October 6 release, meaning FIFA 20’s last season will likely run until just before then so EA can move everyone over to the new title.

That means Season 9 will run for around six weeks. The Storyline cards and rewards will likely be available for less experience due to this shortened run-time.

Season 9 rewards

This season’s rewards will look similar to the same raft of prizes FIFA 20 players have been awarded for completing challenges in the past eight seasons. This time, however, Ultimate Team leaks haven’t revealed the rewards early.

Dexerto expects the last season for FIFA 20 rewards will mainly be based around banners and tifos. There could be a few celebrations thrown in too. Considering a big FIFA 21 selling point is post-goal dances, though, EA may hold off their best ones for their October 2020 release.

We'll update this article as soon as the Season 9 rewards have been revealed.

Storyline players

The level 30 reward players for FIFA 20 Season 8 have yet to be revealed, unfortunately. As soon as they’ve been uncovered or announced, we’ll update this article with all the details!

For now, here are predictions for the mid-tier & top-tier rewards Dexerto expects to see in the final season:

Level 15

Lucas Levia, Lazio (94-rated midfielder).

Dani Ceballos, Arsenal (93-rated midfielder).

Florian Grillitsch, Hoffenheim (92-rated midfielder).

Level 30

Nacho Fernández, Real Madrid (95-rated defender).

Allan Marques Loureiro, Napoli (95-rated midfielder).

Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle (96-rated striker).

FIFA 20 is going out with a bang in terms of upgrades & promos, and this season’s boosted Storyline cards should be no different. Saint-Maximin has been a FIFA favorite this year due to his incredible pace ⁠— he’s likely in.

The other two Level 30 options have also been solid FIFA picks this time around. Allan especially ⁠— who has reportedly inked a three-year, £9.6m contract with Everton ⁠— was a top midfield pick for much of the FUT 20 cycle.

EA SPORTS is expected to confirm this final season sometime over the weekend ahead of the Monday, August 31 start date. Once we’ve confirmed all the level 30 rewards, we'll post them on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK!