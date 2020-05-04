FIFA 20 Saudi Arabian League TOTSSF revealed | Team of the Season So Far

EA SPORTS have revealed their newest Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) – and it comes in the form of the Saudi Arabian league.

While a lot of the hype for Team of the Season comes for the bigger leagues – the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Bundesliga – EA SPORTS don’t forget about those that fly under the radar.

In years gone by, the perceived smaller leagues like the MLS, Eredivise, and English Football Leagues have given FIFA fans some great cards to dominate online matches with. It takes a bit of creativity to fit them into your team – given chemistry and all that – but it has been worth the effort in the past.

This year looks to be no different either, as EA SPORTS have released their Saudi Arabian League Team of the Season so far – and there are a few familiar names that you might just recognize.

Even though the team doesn’t stand out from the crowd like the Premier League or Community Vote squads that have already been revealed, there are a few cards in there that you’ll probably see in FUT Champs Weekend League moving forward. You’ll probably have to be wary of them coming off the bench.

The Saudi Pro League Team of the Season So Far is here! 👇 #TOTSSF #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/hqQ57QF6hS — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 4, 2020

While the Saudi Arabian league might not have been the league that some players are desperate for, the new set of cards should give players at least one or two TOTSSF players to use in squad building challenges.

Read More: How to complete Diogo Jota Player Moments SBC in FIFA 20

Of course, the hype still remains about the leagues that haven’t been released yet and we still have the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 to be released – among others.

While EA hasn’t revealed their full release schedule, small hints and clues can be found in the FIFA 20 loading screens so be sure to keep an eye out for what they’re teasing. You’ll have to be ready to hit the transfer market once the league you desire is finally released.