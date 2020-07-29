FIFA 20 Pre-Season promo reveal: Transfer cards & Upgrades

Mysterious Pre-Season promo teasers have been dropping in FIFA 20 for some time now, and finally EA SPORTS are set to spill the beans on their game-ending Ultimate Team event.

Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players were left scratching their heads when the next content drop was confirmed. In the form of in-game loading screens, we have seen everything from Team of the Season So Far cards to co-ordinates for Chelsea's Stamford Bridge and Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

With a few days passing by with zero fresh content in the form of Squad Building Challenges, all eyes now turn to the reveal – and a lot is expected.

FIFA 20 Pre-Season promo cards reveal

On July 29, at around 6pm GMT (10 AM PT / 1 PM ET) EA SPORTS are expected to drop the announcement of several new upgraded cards.

These could come in the form of SBCs, or instead release just like Team of the Week and effectively replace it on the content schedule for the remaining weeks.

As soon as everything is confirmed, we'll be popping the deets in this section immediately for you to see.

Pre-Season promo teasers

With each passing teaser, players have become more and more curious about this promo.

Four have been released in total, so let's break them down one-by-one.

The first meaningful teaser showed us both Europa League and Champions League cards. This suggests the promo will follow the end of both tournaments. Secondly, there was then a purple FIFA 20 Ultimate Team SBC logo – hinting at more Squad Building Challenges coming soon. Then after that, EA revealed TOTSSF and TOTY cards could be intertwined with Pre-Season. The last one might not look super different to the third, but did include a transfer icon in the bottom right, along with two co-ordinates.

It has since been discovered that these co-ordinates match up perfectly with the locations of both Chelsea's and Bayern Munich's stadiums. This may be an indication about which transfer cards are coming first.

Leroy Sane has signed for the German champions. The Blues have also been active, having secured the services of former RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. Whether these are included or not remains to be seen.

With hype ramping up for this bridging promo between FIFA 20 and FIFA 21, the ball is very much in EA's court now. Everybody can't wait to see what has been packed into this content drop.