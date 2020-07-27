FIFA 20 Pre-Season promo countdown: predictions, start time, more

EA Sports are set to kick off the new Pre-Season promo on Wednesday to potentially give players who might already be looking ahead to FIFA 21 a reason to stick around for a while longer in the current installment.

Following the Summer Heat promo wrapping up, players weren’t exactly sure how long they would have to wait and see if there would see another before the release of FIFA 21 later this Fall. Check out all of Dexerto's predictions for the mysterious new Pre-Season promo below.

When does the Pre-Season promo go live in FIFA 20?

EA Sports are set to take the Pre-Season promo live on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. As usual, the event will kick off at about 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

What exactly is coming remains unknown, although we'll go over all the possibilities for what could be headed our way.

FIFA 20 Pre-Season promo predictions

There's nothing outright explaining what this event will be, although a good amount of people believe that it'll be a way for players to unlock rewards they'll be able to use in FIFA 21, which seems to be a pretty likely scenario.

We've seen plenty of loading screens for the Pre-Season event in FIFA 20 already, and one could give us a good indication of the types of new player cards we'll see when things get going.

One of the loading screens included player card backs that feature the Champions and Europa League's logos, so if you're looking for an idea of what stars we could see included with the promo, those would be a good place to start.

Advertisement

It could be pretty much anything at this point though, based on how much we know (or don't) right now. Whatever it is, it will probably be coming to FIFA Mobile as well, the same as past events have.

This event is coming at an interesting time in the FIFA life cycle, since the July-August period is when things usually die down as players get ready for the beta, demo, and full launch of the next title.

We won't have too long to wait to see what this "Pre-Season" promo contains so even though there's plenty of speculation floating around right now, we'll definitely know more within a few days when it finally gets started.