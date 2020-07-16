FIFA 20 players urge EA to consider a future rebuild like PES 21

FIFA 20 players have called for EA SPORTS to make some changes to the video game series, saying they actually want them to imitate PES for the release of FIFA 21.

For as long as sport simulators have been a thing, FIFA has been considered the superior title when it comes to football.

While PES has had some good features in the past, and decent gameplay, it never had the same reputation that FIFA does, becoming somewhat of a meme among gamers and the online community. However, an announcement made on July 15 might have changed that.

Now, players of EA's flagship sports title are actually calling for devs to take a leaf out of Konami's book, the PES developer, with how they approach FIFA 21 and future titles.

It was announced on July 15 that PES 21 will not be released as a full game, instead offering a low-budget option in the form of a seasonal update, forgoing an annual release for the first time since it was created as 'J.League Jikkyou Winning Eleven" in 1995.

The next iteration of the PES franchise will be launched on a brand new Unreal Engine build, offering something much bigger for the game, but it’s actually the “season update” that FIFA players are finding themselves jealous of.

The news was promptly shared online among the FIFA community, who seemed delighted at what PES is doing, pleading with EA SPORTS to do the same.

One player said that this is "exactly what they want from this game" and that they'll "definitely give their [PES] new engine a go when it's out."

Another said that FIFA has been "too much of the same recently," hoping that Konami will reap the rewards of the change and "make EA wake up and build a decent game."

Meanwhile, PhoenixLordBlizzard shared the game's official statement and urged their peers to buy it because “we can't let EA hold us hostage like this.”

Remember ladies and gents, DONOT buy Fifa 21. Get PES instead, cause we can't let EA hold us hostage like this. https://t.co/uvg7bjtusd — PhoenixLordBlizzard (@NasheBweez_King) July 15, 2020

The update that Konami have provided around PES 21 has clearly got many players seriously considering making the switch when the next iteration of games come out. The big question is, will the former be able to capitalize on the support they’re currently garnering?

Let us know at @UltimateTeamUK if you’ll be getting PES for the new “season update” or if you’re going to be going for FIFA 21 when it releases this October.