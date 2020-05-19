FIFA 20 players baffled as Update 17 patch notes revealed

EA SPORTS have revealed another new title update for FIFA 20 and it's fair to say that the devil isn't in the detail this time. In fact, players can't really see why the changes have been labelled patch notes at all.

Previous patches have put to bed different issues in-game, tweaked Overload Ball Side tactics, and made long-awaited adjustments to gameplay in Career Mode, Ultimate Team and other modes.

However, if big shifts were what you were expecting to see from the developers' latest set of patch notes, sadly, you won't find that this time around.

In what was described as details of a "title update," the FIFA Direct Communication account on Twitter posted a link to their official forum on May 19.

Those who clicked the post were left disappointed, though, after seeing literally just one change had been made in-game, regarding a broadcast package issue. In fairness, EA did announce such change in the tweet, but those hoping for more were left quite underwhelmed, nevertheless.

FIFA 20 update 17 patch notes: What's changed?

Tournaments:

Addressed the following issue:

Sometimes, a blank LaLiga Santander broadcast package remained on screen until the title was closed.

Title Update #17 is now live on PC.



This addressed a broadcast package issue in-game, full details can be found below 👇https://t.co/3hPhC1RSTi — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 19, 2020

Many players let their opinions be known in the comments soon after, too.

One user labeled it a "useless update," while another posted: "You were better off just patching this without telling us.... Literally no need to announce this publicly." One other user said, sarcastically: "Wow amazing to see such an in depth update released. Thanks EA!"

Whether or not further updates with more significant feature changes will be released in the near future remains to be seen. However, if this title update is anything to go by, it won't really make much difference either way.