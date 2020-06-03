FIFA 20 MLS, LATAM & Ligue 1 TOTSSF SBC details leaked

EA SPORTS have got a load of new Squad Building Challenges coming soon in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and if you're wondering how we know, it's because a data miner has revealed them all ahead of their releases.

You guessed it, fresh challenges are going to be added for the MLS, Latin America, and Ligue 1 in the near future. With all of the top leagues now covered in terms of the Team of the Season So Far event, and some insane cards available now in packs, all eyes will soon turn to the Ultimate TOTS – where the highest rated selections are re-released for players to get one last time.

That said, let's not get ahead of ourselves, because before all of that is going to be at least three exciting squad-building challenges to complete.

Advertisement

According to FIFA data miner FUTWatch, an account that has over 130,000 followers on Twitter, a few never before seen Squad Builders have appeared in the game's internal files.

These include a Guaranteed TOTSSF challenge for Ligue 1, followed by a combined MLS or LATAM SBC, and some others for those who play FIFA on mobile. The code can be seen below, as it was tweeted out on June 3.

Advertisement

Previous weeks have seen the likes of the Premier League, Liga NOS, Bundesliga, La Liga and others get similar SBCs, giving players the chance to grab high rated cards for a fraction of the price, if they strike lucky.

As we approach the end of the FIFA 20 Team of the Season event, several football leagues have announced their return and that could trigger the comeback of Team of the Week some time soon – although not confirmed, at the time of writing.

Aside from that, members of the community will be hoping for even more special cards and SBCs to appear as we approach the end of this title's life cycle, with FUTTIES looking likely to return once again at some stage. Once we know more on that front, we'll be sure to let you know, but if this leak is anything to go by there should be some decent challenges to complete very soon indeed.