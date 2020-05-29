FIFA 20 Ligue 1 TOTSSF countdown: Release time, predictions, more

EA are releasing another major FIFA 20 league as part of the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo this weekend, and it’s going to be big ⁠— the Ligue 1 lineup is finally set to debut in FUT, but who is making the TOTS team?

The end of each FIFA release cycle holds some of the biggest and best teams available: the mega-upgraded Teams of the Season. This year, EA has taken a slightly different route with TOTSSF, but the teams are as impressive as ever.

Players have already been treated to bumper squads from the competitions like the Premier League, Serie A, and the Bundesliga. Now next up is the Ligue 1. We’ve compiled everything you need to know, including the release date, and more.

When is FIFA 20’s Ligue 1 TOTSSF coming out?

Ligue 1’s Team of the Season So Far lineup should be released on Friday, May 29 according to fifauteam.com. If the French league TOTS drop follows the same formula as other team releases, it should arrive at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The ever-improving French league’s arrival amidst the TOTSSF hype has also been confirmed by EA themselves now too. FUT’s in-game loading title has been changed to tease the Ligue 1 lineup, alongside a countdown clock.

Ligue 1 TOTSSF predictions

The Ligue 1 is in a special place regarding the 2019/20 season ⁠— following most leagues around the world delaying their campaigns, the French competition called time on their run. Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions.

That means this upgraded team isn’t so much “so far” as just the Team of the Season. That won't make much of a difference when it comes to the huge upgrades players across the board will be getting come May 29, however.

Among the top performers were PSG superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr, as well as FIFA 20 terror Wissam Ben Yedder ⁠— one of the most feared cards this cycle ⁠— Dimitri Payet, Houssem Aouar, and more.

The potential Ligue 1 lineup boasts some of football’s fastest rising stars, including breakout French league stars like Victor Osimhen and Moussa Dembélé. Without further ado, here are our top tips for players in the team:

FIFA 20 Ligue 1 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) predictions

Neymar Jr (98)

Kylian Mbappe (98)

Wissam Ben Yedder (97)

Angel Di Maria (95)

Keylor Navas (95)

Thiago Silva (94)

Idrissa Gueye (94)

Marquinhos (93)

Dimitri Payet ⁠(93)

Moussa Dembélé (93)

Houssem Aouar (93)

Victor Osimhen (92)

Islam Slimani (91)

Juan Bernat (91)

Jordan Amavi (91)

Steve Mandanda (90)

Morgan Sanson (90)

Hassane Kamara ⁠(89)

Hamari Traore (88)

Téji Savanier ⁠(87)

The Ligue 1 arrives in FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team as the final of the five major leagues to get a boosted squad so far. The Serie A landed last week, while the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga have all come and gone too.

