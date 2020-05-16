FIFA 20 Liga NOS TOTS Predictions | Team of the Season So Far

The Portuguese league, Liga NOS, is rumored to be the next Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) squad released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. So, we’ve rounded up a set of predictions for players who might make the cut.

EA SPORTS’ Team of the Season So Far promo is in full swing in FIFA 20, with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and others having their moment in the spotlight.

As the weeks move on, and football slowly makes a return in behind closed doors fixtures, the FIFA developers are still releasing their squads. The Monday, May 18 squad is reportedly set to shine a light on the Portuguese Primeira League – otherwise known as Liga NOS.

Liga NOS TOTS So Far Predictions

As you’d expect, FC Porto and Benfica had been leading the way before the season came to a pause. Fellow powerhouse side Sporting Lisbon were almost 20 points behind the league leaders as they sat in fourth. So, as you’d expect, these teams dominate the predictions – but there is shine for Braga as well.

With the Liga NOS rumored to be a Monday release, this means that the teams won’t be the full 23-man squad. Instead, it will have 11 players with an additional card for each of the league specific SBCs, objectives, and TOTSSF squad building challenges. So, here’s who we’ve gone for:

GK: Agustín Marchesín – FC Porto – 90

LB: Alex Telles – FC Porto – 94

RB: Jesus Corona – FC Porto – 91

CB: Ruben Diaz – SL Benfica – 90

CB: Ivan Marcano – FC Porto – 88

CM: Gabriel – SL Benfica – 87

RM: Ruben Pizzi – SL Benfica – 89

LM: Rafa Silva – SL Benfica – 90

LW: Ricardo Horta – Braga – 89

ST: Paulinho – Braga – 88

ST: Carlos Vinicius – SL Benfica – 92

Obviously, these players are purely predictions on our part and EA could very change things up and spring for some other cards – it is their choice after all.

With this being a Monday release, fans of teams like Rio Ave and the high-flying FC Famalicão might miss out on their teams getting a TOTSSF player, but, we’ll just have to wait and see if they get their chance with the SBCs or Objectives.