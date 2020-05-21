FIFA 20 Liga NOS Guaranteed TOTSSF SBC: Requirements, solution, cost

Fans of the Liga NOS can now unlock a guaranteed Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team by completing a new Squad Building Challenge. So, let's take a look at how to complete it.

EA SPORTS revealed the promo set for the Portuguese top flight on May 19, with the side heavily dominated by Porto and Benfica players (seen below).

If you're interested in any of the selections and don't fancy forking out for their prices on the FUT market, fear not, as there is another way. Here, we're going to run through how to complete the Liga NOS Guaranteed TOTSSF SBC, with the requirements, cost, and solutions to get the job done.

How to complete FIFA 20 Liga NOS TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC

Deadline and requirements

Don't waste time with this one. If you're looking to complete the challenge, get the correct players together fast as it expires on May 22. Below is the full list of requirements, so you know what you're looking for. This one isn't too difficult to finish.

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Guaranteed TOTSSF player from the Liga NOS

Cost and solution

To finish this challenge, you're looking at a reasonable price of between 39,000 to 45,000 coins – according to the reliable FUTBIN database.

That shouldn't change too much, either, as the SBC won't be live for too long. Anyway, let's take a look at our recommended solution. With the requirements quite open-ended this week, it shouldn't be too difficult to find alternatives should some of the cards below if their prices spike in the coming hours.

So, there you have it! Now you have everything you need in order to complete this challenge, including the requirements, deadline, cost, and solution.

Let us know if you will be completing the SBC on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, and feel free to also send us a snap of who you get in the rewards. Usually, we have our gifs at the ready.