FIFA 20 leak reveals Edinson Cavani as next Summer Heat Objective

EA SPORTS might not have revealed the next Ultimate Team Objective player of the Summer Heat challenge just yet, but 'leaked' information appears to suggest it will be Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan striker has been prolific in recent seasons at Paris Saint Germain, but didn't enjoy the best of campaigns this time around, finishing up with just four goals to his name before the season was canceled. He, and his teammates, did end up with the Ligue 1 trophy, though.

Next, it appears that the 6ft striker is in line for a special card in the near future, which is expected to be confirmed by EA on June 26.

FIFA 20 new Edinson Cavani Summer Heat Objectives card

The information on the card is scarce at the time of writing, although according to FUTDonk on Twitter, Cavani will be selected next as part of the promo.

There is no word yet about the objectives players will have to complete to unlock the player, nor is there information about in-game or card stats.

BTW this must be juiced up massively to be useable😂



In a reply tweet, they said: "From what I can see he is the only that matches perfectly with description of file. Although it’s not finalised so it may have a weak foot or skill move upgrade but I can’t see that as of yet. They usually label them premium."

FUTDonk had previously been suggested that just the one Objectives player was in the pipeline, and if this leak turns out to be accurate, that will be proven to be correct.

Just hours before tweeting the image above, they revealed it would be a striker. The user said: "New objective added," before tweeting a second comment. "Has ST in the description, only one version seeable there so think this is just one card."

Some of the Summer Heat promo cards that have been rolled out during the event have had upgradable options, like Ferland Mendy. Yet, it's unknown as to whether or not the same options will be available for Cavani – should he be revealed as the official pick.

As soon as details are confirmed, we'll be the first to let you know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.