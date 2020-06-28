FIFA 20 leak appears to reveal Guaranteed Flashback SBC coming soon

A brand new FIFA 20 Ultimate Team leak has hinted at a Guaranteed Flashback squad building challenge (SBC) is coming soon as there is a flashback pack in the game’s files.

Though FIFA 20 is coming to a close and fans are gearing up for FIFA 21, EA SPORTS have not stopped releasing new content. Recently, we’ve seen the return of Team of the Week and even the start of the Summer Heat promo.

These new promos have also meant that players have new squad building challenges to complete in order to get some sweet new cards.

As such, some data miners and leakers have been able to get information early and reveal what EA has up their sleeve when it comes to new FIFA Ultimate Team content.

The newest leak comes from FUTWatch who found that a Guaranteed Flashback player pack was added to the game’s code on June 27.

It seems unlikely that EA would make this pack available to be purchased from the Ultimate Team pack store, therefore, it seems likely that it would be a part of a squad building challenge rewards.

Of course, recently, EA did a Guaranteed Moments SBC where fans could get their hands on a number of highly sought after Player Moments cards like Sergio Ramos, Lucas Moura, and Hector Bellerin. It appears as if they’ll be doing the same with flashbacks.

Now, the FIFA developers have also been releasing their Party Bag SBCs too, however, they appear to be more focused on promos like Headliners, Shapeshifters, and Ones to Watch.

Flashback cards wouldn’t seem to fit that pattern, though, EA could change things up and throw everyone a curveball.

The flashback cards that would be available from the SBC are some of the best cards in the game – including a 96-rated Luka Modric, an 85-rated Theo Walcott, and even the 90 overall David Luiz.

However, there is no word as to when this SBC could be released. Stay tuned to Dexerto and @UltimateTeamUK for the latest FIFA updates as we build towards FIFA 21.