FIFA 20 La Liga TOTSSF Predictions | Team of the Season So Far

EA SPORTS have already kicked off their Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo with a handful of teams. With La Liga yet to release, here are our predictions for the players who could represent the Spanish top flight.

Being given a Team of the Season card in FIFA Ultimate is a huge accomplishment for players, as their hard work over the course of the campaign has been recognized. Though the name is a little different in FIFA 20, given the ongoing global situation, Team of The Season So Far is still the same TOTS promo that fans have come to know and love.

With the Premier League, English Football League, and Community Vote squads already being given their time in the spot, we turn our attention to La Liga for what is usually the most sought after Team of the Season each year. So, let’s dive into the predictions.

Advertisement

Despite having a turbulent season off the pitch, Barcelona stood atop La Liga until play was suspended – though Real Madrid were hot on their tails. So, it’s no surprise to see that those two squads dominate our predictions.

Lionel Messi is a certainty to get his annual card, as is Sergio Ramos, but there is also plenty of shine for the other squads. Both Getafe and Real Sociedad had been having impression seasons, so they are both handily represented with a few FIFA favorites as well.

FIFA 20 La Liga TOTSSF predictions

GK - Jan Oblak - Aletico Madrid - 97

GK - Marc-Andre ter Stegen - Barcelona - 94

LB - Sergio Reguilon - Sevilla - 87

RB - Dani Carvajal - Real Madrid - 91

RWB - Emerson - Real Betis - 88

CB - Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid - 95

CB - Diego Carlos - Sevilla - 88

CB - Gerard Pique - Barcelona - 94

CB - Dakonam Djene - Getafe - 89

CM - Toni Kroos - Real Madrid - 93

CM - Saul Niguez - Aletico Madrid - 91

CM - Frenkie De Jong - Barcelona - 95

CM - Thomas Partey - Aletico Madrid - 90

CM - Dani Parejo - Valencia - 92

CAM - Martin Odegaard - Real Sociedad - 90

CAM - Santi Carzola - Villareal - 91

LW - Oyarzabal - Real Sociedad - 89

RW - Gerard Moreno - Valencia - 92

RW - Lionel Messi - Barcelona - 98

ST - Luis Suarez - Barcelona - 95

ST - Karim Benzema - Real Madrid - 94

ST - Angel Rodriguez - Getafe - 87

ST - Avila - Osasuna - 85

Advertisement

Now, if you look at those predictions and raise your eyebrow at a few selections, let us give some background. Getafe were flying high and despite being a defensively solid team – given the choice of Djene – Angel had hit double figures in attack so he gets a nod.

Chimy Avila had an impressive start to life at Osasuna before an ACL injury, helping fire the newly-promoted side to 11th place before the season was drawn to a close.

Advertisement

Obviously, these are purely our predictions and what players EA decides to go with won’t be known until they make their official announcement.

Aside from the main squad, they should also have objective and SBC players as well, given that the other releases have had them. So, our outsider picks could very well get used in those spots.