FIFA 20 La Liga & Super Lig TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC details leaked

EA SPORTS are on the verge of adding a brand new Squad Building Challenge to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team that will guarantee players a high-rated Team of the Season So Far card in the rewards.

The TOTSSF event has been running since April 25 and is showing no signs of slowing down, content wise, with a number of challenges having been released already for multiple leagues.

Just like they did for the Premier League, it looks like developers will be bringing out another guaranteed SBC, according to new leaked information.

FIFA data miner FUT Watch, who has revealed many different pieces of FUT promo content ahead of schedule, looks to have found gold once again in the game files.

The account's tweet on May 12 reveals plans for not just a La Liga TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, but also one for the Turkish Super Lig.

There's been no indication for as to when these challenges will drop in-game, although once it's been added to the files, it's usually not long until things are made official.

As seen here, there is mention for the La Liga and Super Lig FUT Store packs that will be available by completing each of the challenges. With both promo teams having been released already, we can probably expect to see them drop soon in Ultimate Team.

When EA confirms each of them, we'll be the first to let you know and will be ready with our guide on how to complete it. For more helpful guides, leaks, and more FIFA 20 news, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.