FIFA 20 Kai Havertz Bundesliga POTM SBC: Requirements, cost, more

EA SPORTS have now announced at Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz has been voted as the Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) for May. Players can now complete his Ultimate Team SBC and unlock a 90-rated special card.

The upgrade has been awarded for the youngsters stellar performances since football resumed in Germany, where he has netted goals on a consistent basis for his club.

Clearly, those match-winning appearances haven't gone without plaudits, either, as fans around the world have given the 21-year-old the nod for the label of POTM. If you want to know how to complete this new Squad Building Challenge, let's jump right into the guide.

How to complete FIFA 20 Havertz POTM SBC

Deadline and requirements

The challenge is not one that you're going to have to complete in a hurry, as it's sticking around until July 14, 2020. The full list of requirements can be found below, too.

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Cost and solution

Using information from the FUTBIN database, it looks like this challenge isn't too difficult – or expensive – to complete.

Price: 65,000 to 75,000 coins.

Solution:

