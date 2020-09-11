FIFA 20 Flashback Buffon & Chelsea Werner SBCs: How to complete

EA Sports have added a brand new SBC for Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon and a set of objectives to unlock Chelsea striker Timo Werner, and we have all the info you need to grab both quickly and cheaply.

Even though the FIFA 20 cycle is almost at its end, with players making the switch to FIFA 21 this fall, EA is still keeping their game updated with new content – especially for Ultimate Team.

In the last few weeks, they’ve released transferred cards so you can get an early look at how teams will shape up next season, and they’ve even made it possible to get FIFA 21 rewards through playing games of FIFA 20.

But this is also the perfect time to wrap up your FIFA 20 Ultimate Team campaign in style, as you can spend whatever coins you have left gathering dust on a 97-rated Buffon and a 95 Timo Werner available through objectives.

Chelsea Timo Werner Objectives

24-year old Werner joined the Blues this summer following an outstanding year at RB Leipzig where he scored 34 goals in 45 games for the club. Chelsea will definitely be looking to put his talents to work in the Premier League, and at a 95-rating, his card should be able to do work on your Ultimate team as well.

If you're looking for a way to beef up your attack, the objectives and requirements needed to unlock Timo are listed below, which can all be completed in Rivals.

FAST FINISHER - Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 90 PAC

- Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 90 PAC PASSING PLAY - Assist in 2 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4* Weak Foot

- Assist in 2 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4* Weak Foot GERMAN GOAL-GETTER - Score 10 goals in Rivals using German Forwards

- Score 10 goals in Rivals using German Forwards FINESSE FINISHER - Score a Finesse goal in 5 separate Rivals wins using Premier League Forwards