FIFA 20 Flashback Buffon & Chelsea Werner SBCs: How to complete

EA Sports have added a brand new SBC for Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon and a set of objectives to unlock Chelsea striker Timo Werner, and we have all the info you need to grab both quickly and cheaply.
Even though the FIFA 20 cycle is almost at its end, with players making the switch to FIFA 21 this fall, EA is still keeping their game updated with new content – especially for Ultimate Team.
In the last few weeks, they’ve released transferred cards so you can get an early look at how teams will shape up next season, and they’ve even made it possible to get FIFA 21 rewards through playing games of FIFA 20.
But this is also the perfect time to wrap up your FIFA 20 Ultimate Team campaign in style, as you can spend whatever coins you have left gathering dust on a 97-rated Buffon and a 95 Timo Werner available through objectives.
Chelsea Timo Werner Objectives
24-year old Werner joined the Blues this summer following an outstanding year at RB Leipzig where he scored 34 goals in 45 games for the club. Chelsea will definitely be looking to put his talents to work in the Premier League, and at a 95-rating, his card should be able to do work on your Ultimate team as well.
If you're looking for a way to beef up your attack, the objectives and requirements needed to unlock Timo are listed below, which can all be completed in Rivals.
- FAST FINISHER - Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 90 PAC
- PASSING PLAY - Assist in 2 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4* Weak Foot
- GERMAN GOAL-GETTER - Score 10 goals in Rivals using German Forwards
- FINESSE FINISHER - Score a Finesse goal in 5 separate Rivals wins using Premier League Forwards
Flashback Gianluigi Buffon SBC
Gianluigi Buffon is one of the most well-known goalkeepers in the world and has been in every FIFA game in one form or another for the better part of the last 20 years.
If you're in need of a keeper, you couldn't do much better than this Flashback Buffon. With 99 positioning, 98 reflexes, and 99 physicality, he's sure to give opponents a tough time.
There's only one SBC to complete to unlock your very own copy of the Italian keeper, and the requirements are listed below:
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Earn a Flashback Gianluigi Buffon celebrating his 2016/2017 Season.
Flashback Gianluigi Buffon cost and solutions
Price-wise, Buffon's SBC shouldn't break the bank by any means, unless you've unloaded your FIFA coins picking up some Ultimate Team Icon & Moments Upgrade SBCs, which, we can't really blame you for.
According to Futbin, the current average prices for this Flashback SBC are 87,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox, and 106,000 on Origin PC. However, we’ve got some solutions that don't require any loyalty to complete and should get you under that price below.
Timo Werner's objectives will be around for two more weeks until September 25, which should be plenty of time to knock out the four objectives and unlock his card. Buffon's Flashback SBC on the other hand is only around until Sept. 18, so don't wait too long if you want to lock it up.
When you do get them done, be sure to let us know how Timo and Gianluigi are working out for your team by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK.