FIFA 20 Fabinho Summer Showdown SBC: Requirements, cost, solution

EA SPORTS have revealed a brand new Fabinho SBC special card ahead of Liverpool's showdown match at the top of the table against Manchester City, and we're going to show you how to get it for the cheapest price possible.

The Anfield club clinched their first Premier League title in 30 years just days ago, when Man City were beaten 2-1 by Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – a stadium that knows a thing or two about deciding title races in recent years.

Advertisement

Following on from that, and the celebrations across Merseyside that came with it, fans can now complete two Summer Showdown SBCs ahead of the match on July 3. First of all, there's Fabinho (featured in this guide) and also Phil Foden, who has got a new 92-rated special as well. Anyway, let's run through how you can unlock the former.

How to complete Fabinho Summer Heat SBC

Deadline and requirements

Fabinho has been one of the most popular midfield cards to use from the Premier League for some time now, and his new 92-rated Summer Heat version is right up there with the very best. Though, it does expire shortly after its release, on July 2.

Advertisement

The full list of requirements can be found below, and there are two teams to build – Bitter Rivalry and Brazil.

Bitter Rivalry

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Players from Manchester City or Liverpool: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Brazil

Advertisement

Players from Brazil: Min 1

TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Cost and solutions

According to FUTBIN, this challenge overall will cost between 140,000 to 155,000 coins, depending on what platform you play on. Recommended solutions for both teams you're going to have to assemble can be found below.

FIFA 20 Bitter Rivalry SBC solution

FIFA 20 Brazil SBC solution

Advertisement

So, that's that! Not too difficult, certainly not expensive, and probably a worthwhile challenge for any FUT player to complete. Whether he's starting in your lineup or to come off the bench to close a game out, this Fabinho Summer Showdown SBC looks like one of the best released to-date.

For more SBC guides, tips, and FIFA 20 news follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.