FIFA 20 Bundesliga & Liga NOS TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC details leaked

EA SPORTS are preparing to add a brand new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, giving players the opportunity to earn a guaranteed Bundesliga Team of the Season So Far card.

The TOTS So Far event has been running since late April, giving players from every major league in the world a huge upgrade to reflect their performances so far this season.

The cards are some of the most expensive in the game, so as to reflect how strong they are, so if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to buying one off the market, this SBC might be right for you.

Advertisement

We’ve already seen some guaranteed TOTSSF SBC’s appear in the game, including a Premier League one, and a notable leaker named FUT Watch also revealed that La Liga and Turkish Super Lig Guaranteed TOTSSF SBCs would be coming to the game.

Now, the same data miner has brought info on a brand new SBC that’s sure to get some people excited.

Advertisement

If you’ve got your eyes on any Bundesliga players for your team, this SBC will be perfect for you as it offers players the chance to get a guaranteed Bundesliga TOTSSF card, with the likes of 99-rated Lewandowski, 97-rated Werner, 96-rated Sancho and many more up for grabs.

A tweet posted by FUTWatch on May 20 has revealed that the SBC is coming, alongside a selection of others that may whet players’ appetites.

On top of this challenge, it appears that a number of other SBCs will be arriving in the game, including a Guaranteed Liga NOS TOTSSF SBC and an 83+ OVR Bundesliga player.

Advertisement

If accurate, we should expect these SBCs to go live sooner rather than later, and it’s likely that they might be a bit pricey, so make sure to start saving if you want to complete them when they arrive.

Read More: FIFA 20 players baffled as Update 17 patch notes revealed

We’ll make sure to cover any proper announcement from EA SPORTS themselves regarding these SBCs, and help you find the cheapest solution to completing them to get on your way to filling out your squad with TOTS So Far cards.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter at @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news and information regarding FIFA Ultimate Team.