FIFA 20 Bundesliga Guaranteed TOTSSF SBC: Requirements, solution, cost

EA SPORTS have finally added the long-awaited Bundesliga Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Guaranteed SBC to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but you’re going to have to get in fast ⁠— it’s not sticking around for long!

On May 15, the star-studded Bundesliga Team of the Season So Far was revealed, including high-priced Robert Lewandowksi (99), Timo Werner (97), Jadon Sancho (96) and more. Now FIFA 20 players finally have a random chance to get the German league stars in a Guaranteed TOTSSF squad-building challenge too.

It is worth keeping in mind that this is an expensive SBC. Being able to pull some of the absolute best cards in the game comes at a steep price. With that out of the way, let’s go through the cost, deadline, requirements, and more.

How to complete FIFA 20 Bundesliga Guaranteed TOTSSF SBC

Deadline and requirements

If you’re looking to complete this challenge, you still have some time to do it, as it expires on Friday, May 22. It’s repeatable, too, so if you’ve got the funds to do it, you can keep repeating it until you get what you want.

Here’s the full list of requirements to complete the SBC. It may cost a fair bit to finish, but it’s actually quite a simple puzzle:

TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Guaranteed Bundesliga TOTSSF card

Cost and solution

According to FUTBIN, this squad-building challenge is a fairly expensive puzzle. If you want to finish the Bundesliga Guaranteed TOTSSF SBC it would cost around 145,00 on PlayStation 4, 135,000 on Xbox, and 165,000 for Origin PC players.

Of course, the market is always fluctuating, especially for SBCs, so if you play your cards right you might even be able to complete this for closer to 100k.

Below is the cheapest team FUTBIN users have found, but feel free to make alterations if you believe it can be done cheaper or if you’ve got some gold players sitting in your club that fit the puzzle challenge’s bill perfectly.

The team below clocks in at around 145k coins at the time of publication, though this may fluctuate. The key pieces are Portuguese star Rúben Alves Dias and Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký. Here's the solution squad:

It may get a bit expensive to complete this TOTSSF SBC a few times, but it is totally doable if you have the spare coins on hand. It may also be necessary, considering there’s more chance to get Matthias Ginter than Erling Håland.

If you do end up bagging a Lewandowski, or a Sancho, make sure to let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK ⁠— fingers crossed you get good pack luck!