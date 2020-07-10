Bruno Fernandes has once again been voted Premier League player of the month for June 2020, earning him yet another POTM SBC in FIFA 20. Here’s how you can complete it as cheap and easy as possible.

The Portuguese star has completely turned the tide at Manchester United since joining in January 2020, and has now followed in the footsteps of fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo in earning the side’s first back-to-back Premier League POTM since 2006.

Obviously, in FIFA 20, that means yet another upgrade, bringing Bruno’s stats up slightly and knocking him to a 91 overall, reaching a seriously impressive level both in and out of game.

Bruno Fernandes FIFA 20 SBC requirements

There are three squads needed to trade in to complete this SBC. They are:

Exchange a squad featuring players from Manchester United (Rating: 84+, Chem: 80+)

Exchange a squad featuring players from Premier League (Rating: 84+, Chem: 75+)

Exchange a Squad featuring 11 Players (Chem: 5+)

The SBC shouldn't be too difficult or expensive to complete, especially as you can find some real bargains both at Manchester United and in the Premier League – plus, the last required squad will really just be the worst players you can find in your club, so this shouldn't be an issue.

PL POTM Bruno Fernandes FIFA 20 SBC June solutions and cost

As mentioned, this shouldn't be too expensive, and we'll find the cheapest solutions for you to complete this SBC and get the Portuguese starlet in your team as soon as possible.

What do you think of Bruno Fernandes' new POTM SBC for June? We see it's caused some division in our mentions over at @UltimateTeamUK, so let us know what you think.