FIFA 20 83+ OVR Upgrade SBC: Requirements, solution, cost

With the biggest promo of the year currently ongoing, with Team of the Season So Far cards entering packs and giving players’ teams a huge boost, the 83+ overall Upgrade Squad Building Challenge (SBC) might be just what your FIFA 20 Ultimate Team needs.

While many players will have seen their pack luck diminished throughout the TOTS period, unable to collect their 99-rated De Bruyne’s or Lewandowski’s from packs, doing SBCs might be the best option when it comes to improving your squad or your bank account.

With the 83+ OVR Upgrade SBC, you’ve got a chance at receiving a great card for a fraction of its market price, and without relying on packs – so you might want to have a look at this.

While FIFA 20 are also providing league-specific Upgrade SBCs, such as for the Bundesliga, some players may want to try their hand at an SBC that encompasses all major leagues with players rated over 83.

With some players already reporting that they’ve made some huge hauls from their 83+ OVR Upgrade SBC, including TOTS So Far cards, let’s take a look at the requirements, solutions and total cost of completing the SBC.

How to complete 83+ OVR Upgrade SBC in FIFA 20

Deadline and Requirements

If you’re looking to complete this SBC, you still have some time to do it, as it expires on Friday, May 22. It’s repeatable, too, so if you’ve got the funds to do it, you can keep repeating it until you get what you want.

That said, though, it’s not a hard SBC to complete, with fairly simple requirements at a pretty fair cost. To complete the SBC, your squad must meet the following requirements:

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 30

No. of players in the Squad: 11

In exchange for completing this SBC, you’ll be rewarded with a guaranteed Rare Gold player rated 83 or higher – so there’s some potential for serious gains to be made.

Cost and solution

According to the ever-reliable FUTBIN database, which keeps updated data on the prices of just about everything FIFA Ultimate Team, this SBC could be a very cheap one – achievable at around 17,000 coins.

Of course, the market is always fluctuating, especially when it comes to SBCs, but if you play your cards right you might even be able to complete this for under 17k.

Here is the cheapest team FUTBIN users have found, but feel free to make alterations if you believe it can be done cheaper or if you’ve got some players sat in your club not doing anything.

The team above clocks in at 16,550 at the time of writing though, as mentioned, this may fluctuate based on demand.

At this price, it’s definitely possible to complete the SBC several times if you want to, so make sure to get what you want from it and tweet us at @UltimateTeamUK to let us know what you get from it!